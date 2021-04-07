Bergan golf takes fourth at first tournament

The Bergan golf team started the season with a strong showing at the DC West Invite Wednesday at the Pines Country Club, finishing fourth as a team with a pair of Knights cracking the top 15.

“For our first competition of the season, I’m pleased with how we played overall,” Bergan coach Chris Rainforth said.

The Knights shot 343 as a team, finishing seven strokes off team champion Bennington.

Brady Davis was the top finisher for the Knights, carding a +7, 79, for fifth place.

“I thought I played pretty good for the conditions, it was windy and sprinkled here and there, so I was happy,” Davis said.

Davis notched a pair of birdies on his scorecard and was three strokes off the leaders.

“I drove it off the tee really well today,” Davis said. “My putting wasn’t there, but my approach shots and drives really saved me.”

Spencer Hamilton rounded out the top 15, matching David City Aquinas’ Jaylin Jakup with a +12, 84.

“Brady and Spencer were pretty consistent with their ball striking throughout their rounds,” Rainforth said.

Preston Tacy came in just behind Hamilton at +16, 88.