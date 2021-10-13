Bergan handles Cedar Bluffs in straight sets

Bergan handled Cedar Bluffs in straight sets Tuesday for their 20th win of the season, beating the Wildcats 25-17, 25-10, 25-7.

"We improved as the match went on with our ball control, serving and passing," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

Carlee Hapke led the attack at the service line, landing a team-high six aces in the match.

Kennedy Bacon and Kaitlyn Mlnarik both finished the night with seven kills.

Paige Frickenstein added five kills in the attack while Linden Nosal had a trio of kills and a trio of blocks.

Rebecca Baker dished out 21 assists and also added three aces and eight digs.

Bergan sits at 20-10 on the year following the win.

The Knights will play their final regular season home game and its Senior Night game Thursday against Omaha Concordia.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

