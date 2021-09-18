Bergan handles DC West in four sets

The Bergan volleyball team held off Douglas County West in four sets Thursday to picked up their third-straight win, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14.

“After making some adjustments to DC West’s big 6’3” middle (Nora Wurtz), we settled in and started to place the ball better and our block got going,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.

Wurtz led DC West with 23 kills.

The Knights finish with five players reaching three or more blocks led by Linden Nosal’s four. Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Kennedy Bacon, Carlee Hapke and Rebecca Baker each notched three blocks.

Mlnarik led the team in kills with 11 while Bacon and Paige Frickenstein each secured six kills.

“Kaitlyn had one of her best night of the season,” Wewel said.

Baker dished out 30 assists in the victory while also putting down three kills and five aces.

Bergan travels to Bishop Neumann Tuesday to face both the host Caveliers and Lincoln Lutheran.

