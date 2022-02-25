Bergan headed back to state with fourth-straight district title

WISNER - Summer Bojanski’s offensive numbers don’t pop off the page.

A career 4.9 points per game average, the sophomore is more comfortable orchestrating the Knights offensive flow than being center stage for a scoring solo.

“I don’t really like to shoot the ball that much,” Bojanski said.

Bergan needed the southpaw’s shooting stroke Friday night as Bojanksi pulled the Knights out of an early deficit to take them back to the state tournament for a fifth-straight season in a 48-33 win over Plainview.

The No. 2 seeded Knights struggled in the opening quarter of the Class D1-2 district championship game, missing the first seven shots of the contest while the No. 15 Pirates built up a 6-0 lead five minutes into the game.

“We settled a lot early,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “We settled for three pointers and stood around and let’s be honest, our strength is we want to attack the rim, get it up on the backboard and go fight for offensive rebounds and keep plays alive.”

Bojanski got the first Bergan basket to fall with three minutes left in the first quarter.

After a Plainview layup, it was all Bojanski, who connected on her next two 3-pointers to put Bergan in front 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

“You look at her stat line and it’s like oh she just handles the ball for them and then she hits three three pointers in the first quarter when we really couldn’t get anything going,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

She finished with a team-leading 15 points, reaching double-figures for just the fifth time this season.

“That’s the thing about having great teams and great teammates is that someone always steps up and that was the case here tonight,” Pribnow said.

Paige Frickenstein scored the next four points for the Knights followed by Adisyn Mendlik joining in on the long-range action with a pair of three’s to take the Knights into the locker room up 19-12.

Out of the intermission, Kaitlyn Mlnarik got her lone basket of the evening to start the second half. Mlnarik, who averages a team-leading 13.1 ppg, was held to three points, matching a season-low and snapping a six-game double-digit scoring streak.

“(Plainview) did a nice job of limiting Kaitlyn’s touches in the paint,” Pribnow said. “They did a great job and prepared well for us in trying to take away things that we do well.”

Carlee Hapke handled the third quarter scoring, pouring in six of her 10 points on the night in the frame as Bergan’s lead stretched to double-figures going into the fourth quarter 32-19.

The Pirates made a late run to start the fourth quarter, outscoring Bergan 6-2 to start the final quarter, only for the Knights to ice away the final five minutes to secure their spot at state.

“Everybody is important and every role is important and it came to fruition tonight,” Pribnow said.

Bergan’s district championship is the program’s fourth-straight and will mark five consecutive years the Knights will play in the final week of the basketball season.

The Class D-1 state tournament is set to begin on March 8 with the opening round to be played at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Class D-1 District Final Scores

Elmwood-Murdock 58, McCool Junction 28

Bergan 48, Plainview 36

Humphrey/LHF 45, Overton 39

Shelton 42, Cambridge 23

Niobrara/Verdigre 55, Johnson-Brock 43

BDS 63, Elgin/PJ 57

Nebraska Christian 47, Alma 36

Hartington CC 55, Ravenna 33

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0