Bergan holds off Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in opening round of state

LINCOLN—There are no style points in the postseason.
No. 2 seed Bergan held off No. 5 seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 50-42 in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Lincoln Southwest High School.
“We were getting ourselves into a spot where we were playing not to lose,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “Fortunately, we were able to get the win, but tomorrow we gotta make sure we are playing to win from the start.”
The Lady Knights didn’t have an answer for Humphrey/Lindsay-Holy Family’s zone defense in the early proceedings Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs stymied the Lady Knights for the first seven minutes, pulling out to a 9-3 lead.
HLHF’s defense lost its bite when leading scorer and lane clogging center Addison Schneider went down with a leg injury late in the frame.
“The complexion of the game changed when Addison Schneider went out,” Pribnow said.
The absence of Schneider, who briefly returned to the game before reaggravating her injury in the second quarter, left the Bulldogs scrambling.
“I thought without her in the game, I thought we’d be able to do a better of job of getting in the paint and attacking the basket,” Pribnow said.
Adisyn Mendlik gave the Lady Knights a boost, knocking down a 3-pointer near the end of the first quarter to cut the deficit down to 9-8 by the end of the opening frame.
The triple kick started a 12-0 run by the Lady Knights, capped off by a pair of free throws from Lauren Baker, that pushed Bergan in front for good at 15-9.
“It seemed like we were able to work a little bit more inside out,” Pribnow said on the absence of Schneider in the middle of the zone.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Rebecca Baker and Mendlik extended the Lady Knights’ lead to 20-13, eventually turning into a 25-16 lead at halftime after a buzzer-beating bucket by the Bulldogs.
Bergan ballooned its lead to double-digits early in the third quarter and it stayed there until late in the fourth quarter when the Bulldogs made one last grasp with a pair of 3-pointers from Riley Jurgens.
“That’s a scrappy Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family team,” Pribnow said.
Bergan iced the game away at the free throw line, scoring their final eight points from the charity stripe.
Summer Bojanski went 5 of 6 from the line during that stretch, finishing with six points.
“We played ‘hold on’, just try to win and hold on to this one,” Pribnow said.
Lauren Baker led the Lady Knights with 21 points. Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 10 points.
The win sends the Lady Knights to the state semifinals for a third-straight season and sets up a rematch of last year’s D-1 title game against Pleasanton.
“We thought over the course of the season that this could happen, that we would see Pleasanton down here at some point,” Pribow said. “Hopefully, the things we were able to do over the course of the regular season prepared us for this point. Obviously, Pleasanton is good, they are really good. We are going to have to play really well tomorrow, but I think it’s going to be a fun, exciting basketball game.”
The Bulldogs knocked off Bergan 47-38 a year ago and also beat Bergan in the D-1 volleyball state title game this season.
Top-seeded Pleasanton is 26-1 on the year and are coming off a 52-32 win over Elmwood-Murdock in the opening round.
The Bulldogs are on a 15-game win streak, having suffered their lone loss of the season on Jan. 9 against Adams Central.
Pleasanton has four players averaging double-figures led by Kaci Pierce at 12.1 points per game.
Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.