Bergan holds off North Star for senior night win

Bergan’s seniors set the tone Friday night in a 4-3 win over Lincoln North Star.

“Every time we play North Star it’s always a fight, it really is,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.

The Knights eight man senior class brought in all five runs in the win.

“They are such a great group of kids, they’ve battled through so much adversity,” said Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “They are a group of kids that their entire time in the program, they have been nothing but good leaders and good members of our program.”

Senior Jack Cooper got the Knights going in the second, planting a double into center field for an RBI.

The senior night was extra special for Cooper, who injured his leg during Fremont’s football season and did not get to play in the Tigers senior day game.

“It’s a lot of fun to show all the hard work that I have put in doing the rehab and just being around my teammates and contributing on the field rather than on the sidelines is a good feeling,” Cooper said.

The Gators tied the game in the top of the fifth as starter Dawson Glause allowed a triple then tossed a wild pitch, allowing the runner to score and tie the game at 1-1.