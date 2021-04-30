Bergan holds off North Star for senior night win

Bergan’s seniors set the tone Friday night in a 4-3 win over Lincoln North Star.
“Every time we play North Star it’s always a fight, it really is,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.
The Knights eight man senior class brought in all five runs in the win.
“They are such a great group of kids, they’ve battled through so much adversity,” said Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “They are a group of kids that their entire time in the program, they have been nothing but good leaders and good members of our program.”
Senior Jack Cooper got the Knights going in the second, planting a double into center field for an RBI.
The senior night was extra special for Cooper, who injured his leg during Fremont’s football season and did not get to play in the Tigers senior day game.
“It’s a lot of fun to show all the hard work that I have put in doing the rehab and just being around my teammates and contributing on the field rather than on the sidelines is a good feeling,” Cooper said.
The Gators tied the game in the top of the fifth as starter Dawson Glause allowed a triple then tossed a wild pitch, allowing the runner to score and tie the game at 1-1.
Glause scattered four hits and four walks while striking out seven.
The Knights struck back in the home half of the inning with a pair of big hits from seniors.
Camden McKenzie slipped a single through the left side of the Gators defense with the bases loaded, scoring Conner Richmond while Carter Sintek was thrown out trying to score from second.
Sam Gifford followed with a blast to left that fell a few feet shy of a homer for a bases clearing double to put Bergan up 4-1.
North Star got a run across in the sixth off Landon Mueller, who allowed three hits in the frame.
The Gators scratched across a run in the top of the seventh off closer Brady Benson before he fielded a bunt back to the pitchers mound to end Lincoln North Star’s comeback attempt.
“That’s really good experience for Brady to come in and get a pressure save and throw strikes in a pressure situation,” Hayden said.
Bergan is 14-5 on the season.
The Knights will play two games Saturday, hosting Grand Island and Elkhorn South for a triangular.
First pitch against the Storm is set for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. against the Islanders.