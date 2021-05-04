Bergan holds off Pius X in regular season finale, Benson picks up record sixth save

Bergan baseball ended the regular season with a 6-4 win over Lincoln Pius X Tuesday at home, setting a new school record in the process.
“It was a good way to end the regular season, but we could have played a lot cleaner and taken a little pressure off ourselves there in the end,” said Bergan coach Jeff Hayden.
A four-run opening frame allowed the Knights to claim the wire-to-wire win.
A walk and a worn pitch by Jax Sorensen—the first two pitches taken to the body by the junior—followed by a single from Carter Sintek set up Cal Janke with the bases loaded.
Janke delivered a single up the middle to plate two run.
Camden McKenzie followed with a sharp single, scoring two more runs for a 4-0 Bergan lead.
Two more free passes allowed the Knights to reload the bases, but Bergan was unable to do any more damage.
Bergan left nine men aboard in the win.
“I think we took advantage of the walks that we got,” Hayden said. “I would have liked to see a more consistent offensive output as the game progressed, but getting four runs in the first inning is never a bad thing.”
The Knights scratched across a run in the fourth and the sixth to keep Pius at bay.
The Thunderbolts halved Bergan’s lead in the top of the third, taking advantage of a lead-off error to start the rally.
Starter Brenton Pitt shut down Pius with a line out and a strikeout to preserve the 4-2 lead.
A lead-off walk issued by Pitt in the third turned into a run after a pair of stolen bases followed by a ground out to short.
Bergan took advantage of back-to-back two-out hit by pitches which put Dawson Glause and Sorensen aboard in the fourth to get a run back.
Sintek drove in Glause with a single to regain the two-run cushion.
Pius notched its final run of the game in the sixth off of reliever Hunter Mueller.
Senior Brady Benson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, needing just eight pitches to pick up his sixth save of the season—the most in a single year by a Knights pitcher.
“I was really, really pleased with our pitchers,” Hayden said.
Bergan ends the regular season with a 16-6 mark and will now turn its attention to the postseason.
“We’ve got to stay focused, we have to continue to work hard and the next three days of practice are going to be huge for us,” Hayden said.
The NSAA will announce the district seedings Wednesday with Bergan, as of the time of publication, sitting sixth in the wildcard standings with 42.4286 points. (Those standings do not reflect Bergan’s win over Pius).
The Knights started the week with a 13-4 win over Norfolk Monday.
Bergan hung a crooked number in the sixth, exploding for seven runs to break open a previously 5-2 game.
Landon Mueller picked up the win, tossing 4 2/3 innings while allowing one hit while striking out four and walking four.
Jack Cooper tossed an 1 1/3 of relief before Brandt Phillips closed out the game with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.
Sorensen led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a pair of walks and three runs scored.
Janke went 2-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.
The Knights worked 13 walks in the win