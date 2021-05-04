Bergan holds off Pius X in regular season finale, Benson picks up record sixth save

The Thunderbolts halved Bergan’s lead in the top of the third, taking advantage of a lead-off error to start the rally.

Starter Brenton Pitt shut down Pius with a line out and a strikeout to preserve the 4-2 lead.

A lead-off walk issued by Pitt in the third turned into a run after a pair of stolen bases followed by a ground out to short.

Bergan took advantage of back-to-back two-out hit by pitches which put Dawson Glause and Sorensen aboard in the fourth to get a run back.

Sintek drove in Glause with a single to regain the two-run cushion.

Pius notched its final run of the game in the sixth off of reliever Hunter Mueller.

Senior Brady Benson pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, needing just eight pitches to pick up his sixth save of the season—the most in a single year by a Knights pitcher.

“I was really, really pleased with our pitchers,” Hayden said.

Bergan ends the regular season with a 16-6 mark and will now turn its attention to the postseason.

“We’ve got to stay focused, we have to continue to work hard and the next three days of practice are going to be huge for us,” Hayden said.