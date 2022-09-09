Bergan hosts annual meet

The Bergan cross country program hosted the 45th edition of the Joe Wojtkiewicz Invite at Camp Calvin Crest Thursday.

The Knights lone medalist was Sophie O'Neil, who crossed the line in 27:31 to finish 13th in the girls race.

On the boys side, Damian Flores helped the Knights finish ninth, just missing the top 25 with a 27th place finish in 24:25.

Caden Demuth finished 32nd for Bergan with a time of 26:08 followed by Galvin Green in 40th place at 28:37 and Patrick McIntyre in 42nd, 38:16)

David City Aquinas took home the girls team title with nine points, occupying the second through fifth on the podium. Cornerstone Christian, led by medalist Brekyn Kok, who ran a 23:23, finished runner-up.

Cornerstone Christian won the boys team title with a perfect six points, finishing 1-2-3 with the top three placers scoring.

The Cedar Bluffs boys finished seventh with 61 points led by a ninth place finish for Graham Huffman.

The sophomore finished in 22 minutes event.

Chris Amaya took 24th with his time matching his placement in 24 minutes even.

Other Wildcat runners included Coday Clark (28th, 24:26), Nash Honeywell (36th, 26:36) and Reese Hunt (37th, 27:30)