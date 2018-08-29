Sue Wewel said there were a few keys to Fremont Bergan’s 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 win over Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night.
“Our serve, serve receive and defense really shined, especially when the going got tough toward the end of each the three games of the match,” the Bergan coach said. “That first game set the tone for the rest of the match.”
Bergan rallied for a 22-17 deficit to win the first set. The Lady Knights also rallied for wins in the second and third games.
“I felt like our block was a huge factor in the way Lincoln Christian hit the ball at us,” Wewel said. “Our five blockers were getting up and getting touches on the ball. I really felt that that was somewhat intimidating to Lincoln Christian’s hitters.”
Lexie Langley had 12 kills and three ace serves. Lauren Baker had 11 kills and Haley Kempf finished with seven. Allison Dieckmann had 28 set assists.
“Allison is doing a much better job of finding the smaller blockers and then getting the ball to that area so that we can hit over the top of them,” Wewel said.
Allie DeGroff finished with 12 digs. Kaia McIntyre and Dieckmann had 11 each.
“Allie DeGroff is developing into a very good defensive player on the right side,” Wewel said.
The win improves Bergan to 2-0.
“Overall it was a great team effort by all of our players on the defensive and offensive side,” Wewel said.
Bergan also won the junior varsity match 26-24, 25-17 as Baker had 16 points and Megan Demuth added 10.
Bergan faces Pender and West Point-Beemer on Thursday night in the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.