Fremont Bergan kept its streak of perfection alive Thursday night against Douglas County West.
The Lady Knights, ranked No. 1 in Class D-1, improved to 13-0 by defeating Class C-1's Douglas County West 25-21 25-13 25-18 in the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium. Bergan hasn't dropped a set so far this season, improving to 31-0 in that category.
A kill by Regan Glock helped the Falcons go up 16-12 in the first set, but the Lady Knights rallied. Sophomore Lauren Baker tied it at 17 with an ace serve. Emma Walz's kill put Bergan ahead for good.
"We cleaned up our errors in the first game," Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. "I thought (Allison) Dieckmann distributed the ball well to all of our hitters and the block got up big for us."
Dieckmann, a senior, had 30 set assists, four kills and 11 digs. Augustana recruit Lexie Langley floored 13 kills and added 12 digs and three blocks. Haley Kempf added 12 kills, a team-high 17 digs and two blocks.
Allie DeGroff contributed eight,kills, 11 digs, four aces and five blocks. Baker had four kills, three digs and five blocks while Walz had two kills and three digs. Kaia McIntyre finished with 10 digs.
The Lady Knights had 15 blocks.
Wewel said all of the players contributed to the win.
"I think each one of them on the floor brings different skills to our team," she said. "It is so rewarding to our coaching staff to see them embracing their roles on and off the court."
Leah Bevington led the Falcons with nine kills while Glock had eight. Brynn Glock finished with 24 assists. The Falcons, 5-3, play Thursday at Platteview.
Bergan is part of a loaded triangular Tuesday at Wahoo Neumann. The Lady Knights play Lincoln Lutheran at 6 p.m. and Neumann at 7. All three teams are undefeated as of Friday, but Lutheran plays Saturday in a four-team tournament in Seward.