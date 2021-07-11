Bergan inducts latest Hall of Fame class

Archbishop Bergan welcomed two individuals, two coaches and two teams into its athletic Hall of Fame Friday.

Scott Meister, Joey Spellerberg, the 2009 & 2010 Boys Golf Teams, 2000 Volleyball Team, Walt Shacklett and Ron Beacom all entered the hall Friday night.

Scott Meister

A talented 3-sport for the Knights, Meister was a force on the football field, the basketball court and on the track.

In 1979, he was the 1st Team Class C-1 All-State & All-Conference Center. He again received those awards in 1980 along with being named to the All-State All-Class 2nd Team, and he capped his high school football career by being selected to play in the prestigious Shrine Bowl All-Star Game.

Also a 3-time letterman in basketball, Meister was a starter on the 1979-1980 Class C-1 State Championship team whose 24-3 record still stands as 2nd best all-time in Bergan history. For the 1980-1981 season, his 22.3 points per game scoring average earned him Class C-1 All-State and All-Area honors, and that scoring mark still ranks 5th all-time in school history.