Bergan inducts latest Hall of Fame class

Archbishop Bergan welcomed two individuals, two coaches and two teams into its athletic Hall of Fame Friday.
Scott Meister, Joey Spellerberg, the 2009 & 2010 Boys Golf Teams, 2000 Volleyball Team, Walt Shacklett and Ron Beacom all entered the hall Friday night.
Scott Meister
A talented 3-sport for the Knights, Meister was a force on the football field, the basketball court and on the track.
In 1979, he was the 1st Team Class C-1 All-State & All-Conference Center. He again received those awards in 1980 along with being named to the All-State All-Class 2nd Team, and he capped his high school football career by being selected to play in the prestigious Shrine Bowl All-Star Game.
Also a 3-time letterman in basketball, Meister was a starter on the 1979-1980 Class C-1 State Championship team whose 24-3 record still stands as 2nd best all-time in Bergan history. For the 1980-1981 season, his 22.3 points per game scoring average earned him Class C-1 All-State and All-Area honors, and that scoring mark still ranks 5th all-time in school history.
He qualified for the state track meet in the discus his sophomore, junior, and senior years and also in the shot put his senior year and earned multiple medals competing against the state’s best. In the Discus, he placed 6th in 1979, 2nd in 1980, and 4th in 1981.
Joey Spellerberg
Also a three-sport athlete for Bergan, Spellerberg starred on the gridiron, the basketball court and the golf course.
Spellerberg's senior season is the one that standouts amongst the rest. After recovering from a torn ACL, Spellerberg set the single season records for passing yards (2,546), pass completions (197), pass attempts (306), TD passes (29), & pass efficiency (162.28).
At the completion of his Fighting Knight FB career, he also held the career school records for pass completions (213), TD passes (34), pass completion % (62.6), & pass efficiency (158.53) in addition to pass attempts in a game (40). A
In the winter, Spellerberg was the sixth man for the Knights 27-0 Class D-1 State Championship.
On the course, Spellerberg was a four-time qualifier for the state tournament, winning it in back-to-back years.
After running away with the Class C-2 crown in 2007 by a 7-shot margin, he followed it up with a 3-shot victory in 2008 in Class D.
At the conclusion of his Bergan Knight Golf career, he own the records for season (79.0) & career (80.2) scoring avg., 18-hole score (73), 36-hole score (146), season medals (10), career medals (32), season individual titles (3), & career individual titles (6).
2009 & 2010 Boys Golf Team
Head Coach – Chris Rainforth, Nick Lassek, Kyle Thompson, Kurtis Kammerer, Tom Wendt, Johnny Spellerberg
The Knights re-wrote the school record books with a state championship and a runner-up finish
The 2009 squad ran away with the Class D State Championship. Following a 10-shot victory for the district championship at the Fremont Golf Club, the team won the state title by 33 strokes. Sophomore Johnny Spellerberg led the way with, claiming the individual state championship. He was joined on the medal stand by junior Kurtis Kammerer in 6th place and junior Tom Wendt who finished 11th.
All five starters returned in 2010, leading to a school record six tournament wins and three runner-up finishes as well.
They set team marks for 9-hole score (153), 18-hole score (308), 36-hole score (627), medals in a tournament (5), medals in a season (34), and 18-hole scoring average (321.2).
Despite shooting 21 shots better than 2009, their 2-day 627 total landed them as state runner-up just three strokes shy of pulling off the repeat.
2000 Volleyball Team
Head Coach – Sue Wewel, Asst. Coach – Kate Hurst, Mary Beth Bendig, Hillary Hunke, Mary Kingsley, Jen Sjuts, Callisa Steel, Kristin Delaney, Melissa Bendig, Darcy Charron, Laura Grabowski, Amy Molle, Sara Schmaderer, Jill Sjuts, Jillian Wewel, Stephanie Kreikemeier, Natalie Schultz, Mary VonSeggern
The Lady Knights compiled a 30-2 record in 2000 which shattered the Bergan school season team record for victories set in 1999 and remained at the top of the record books for almost 20 years. They won 60 sets and only dropped 6 the entire year.
Their 2 losses came in the conference and district tournaments to eventual undefeated state champion Columbus Scotus.
Four Bergan starters recorded over 150 kills for the season and the team set school season records for Attack % (94%) and Kill % (40.1%). First- Team All-State Senior Mary Beth Bendig led the way with 259 kills followed by All-State Second-Team selection Mary Kingsley with 219, Senior Hillary Hunke with 183, and Junior Kristin Delaney with 151.
Sophomore setter Jillian Wewel set the table at a 98.6% rate with 659 set assists on the season.
Bergan set school season records for Serve Receive % (93.8%), Digs (1129), and Dig % (81%) and they passed the ball as a team at an impressive 98.8% clip that included 3 starters at 99.3% (Kingsley, Hunke, Wewel).
Throughout the season, the team moved up the state rankings and ended rated 3rd in Class C-1.
Walt Shacklett
Shacklett was the Bergan head boys track coach for nearly 20 years, coaching from 1975 to 1993 and then both the boys and girls track programs from 1994 to 1999.
He coach the Knights to four district championships and eight district runner-up finishes.
In 1976 under his toolage, the Bergan boys finished runner-up in Class C state meet while also winning the All-Class Grand Championship.
Shacklett also served as a long time assistant coach for the Bergan football team from 19974 to 1999.
Ron Beacom
After serving as an Assistant Football Coach from 1995-1998, Beacom took over the Fighting Knights Football program from 2000-2012. He compiled a career record of 98-39, whichranks him 2nd all-time in wins in school history and his .715 winning percentage is 1st all-time of any coach that led the program for more than 2 years.
Beacom led the Fighting Knights to the state playoffs 11 times in his 13 years as head coach, and he took the team all the way to the state championship game twice, in 2008 and again in 2010.
He also served as the head boys basketball coach (1995 to 2000), an assistant baseball coach (1997), assistant golf coach (1998 to 1999) and head girls basketball coach in 2007.
From 1999 to 2004, Beacom was the Athletic & Activities Director and then became Principal at Archbishop Bergan from 2004 to 2013.