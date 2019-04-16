An 11-run second inning sparked Fremont Bergan to a 16-0 win over Omaha Northwest on Monday night in junior varsity baseball.
Spencer Sorensen had three hits, one RBI and scored four times for the Knights. Barry Field had three hits, two RBI and scored three times. Jon Kment had two hits, two stolen bases, two RBI and scored three times.
Brady Benson, Sam Gifford, Hunter Mueller and Pacey Queen had one hit each. Benson and Queen scored two runs each.
Brenton Pitt started and allowed two hits while striking out five in 1 2/3 innings. Aiden Queen didn't allowed a hit in the final 2 1/3 innings. He also struck out five.