Bergan kept at bay by top-seeded GICC in Centennial Conference semifinals

OMAHA—Top-seed Grand Island Central Catholic built up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never let No. 5 seed Bergan back up in a 60-42 win in the Centennial Conference semifinals Friday night.
“What hurt was our first quarter and our fourth quarter,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “That is a really good team and they are so hard to match-up with.”
Bergan hung with the Crusaders for the opening half of the first frame, trailing 9-7 midway through the quarter.
GICC ended the quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 18-7 at the first break.
Defending the Crusaders was a pick your own poison situation for the Knights.
GICC features a pair of big men in Dei Jengmer—listed at 6’9”—and Dil Jengmer—listed at 6’8”—in addition to a core of sharpshooting guards.
Bergan started the night off in a man-to-man defense before going to a zone.
“They are so dangerous on every spot on the floor,” Mlnarik said. “We felt our best chance was to really guard the arc and really challenge the three point shot.
“It’s one of those things where if you sag off, then they hit shots. If you extend out and play man then they are able to go into their bigs all the time.”
The double-digit deficit would last until the second half as the Crusaders kept the Knights at arms length, going into the intermission up 34-21.
Bergan made a run coming out of the halftime break, cutting the deficit down to nine at 42-33 on a Max Nosal lay-up and free throw.
GICC pushed its lead back out to double-figures at 46-35 by the end of the third quarter.
The Crusaders pulled away in the final eight minutes of action, outscoring Bergan 14-7 in the final quarter.
Gavin Logemann led the Knights in scoring with 12 points. Nosal finished with 11 points. Both had a pair of steals on the night.
Sam Sleister chipped in seven points.
Bergan reached the semifinals by knocking off No. 4 seed Lincoln Christian 53-49 Thursday night.
The Knights (10-7) host Omaha Concordia Tuesday for their next game.