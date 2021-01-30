Bergan kept at bay by top-seeded GICC in Centennial Conference semifinals

OMAHA—Top-seed Grand Island Central Catholic built up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never let No. 5 seed Bergan back up in a 60-42 win in the Centennial Conference semifinals Friday night.

“What hurt was our first quarter and our fourth quarter,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “That is a really good team and they are so hard to match-up with.”

Bergan hung with the Crusaders for the opening half of the first frame, trailing 9-7 midway through the quarter.

GICC ended the quarter with a 9-0 run to lead 18-7 at the first break.

Defending the Crusaders was a pick your own poison situation for the Knights.

GICC features a pair of big men in Dei Jengmer—listed at 6’9”—and Dil Jengmer—listed at 6’8”—in addition to a core of sharpshooting guards.

Bergan started the night off in a man-to-man defense before going to a zone.

“They are so dangerous on every spot on the floor,” Mlnarik said. “We felt our best chance was to really guard the arc and really challenge the three point shot.