Bergan knocks of Oakland-Craig

Bergan knocked off a red-hot Class C-2 No. 6 Oakland-Craig squad 56-49 Tuesday night.

Oakland-Craig, coming in fresh off an East Husker Conference tournament championship, jumped out to an 11-8 lead.

The Knights, ranked third in D-1, reversed the trend in the second frame, pouring in 16 - seven coming from Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with 22 - to take a 24-19 lead into the locker room.

Bergan stayed in front in the second half, aided by eight points from Adisyn Mendlik, who ended the night with 13, in the third quarter. The Knights led 38-31 going into the final frame.

Both offenses peaked in the fourth quarter with Bergan outscoring Oakland-Craig 19-18 with Mlnarik tallying half of the Knights’ points.

Rebecca Baker added nine points for Bergan while Carlee Hapke chipped in eight.

The Knights close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting Bishop Neumann.

