Bergan knocks off Arlington in OT

A fourth quarter rally allowed Bergan to slip past Arlington 59-53 in overtime Saturday.

Both sides broke out from their sluggish first halves - Arlington led 13-12 at halftime - after the intermission.

The Eagles extended their lead with a 16-point third frame led by eight points from Colby Grefe, who finished with 16.

Bergan put together it's comeback in the final quarter with Jarett Boggs scoring seven of his nine points on the night in the quarter as the Knights poured in 23 points, matching their offensive output for the first three quarter.

Spencer Hamilton lifted the Knights to the win in overtime, knocking down a pair of three's to finish with 10 points.

Arlington's Logan Kaup led all scorers with and was joined in double figures by Dustin Kirk, who added 13 for the Eagles.

Lucas Pruss and Gavin Logemann both tallied 13 points for Bergan with Pruss dishing out seven assists.

The win follows up a 53-27 Bergan victory over Homer Friday.

The Knights led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Hamilton led Bergan with 14 points, knocking down three 3-pointers while also going 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Bergan was without leading scorer Max Nosal for both games.

The Knights (6-5) travel to North Bend Central Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0