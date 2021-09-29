Bergan knocks off Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh

Behind a career night from sophomore Paige Frickenstein, Class D-1 No. 3 Bergan upset C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh in four sets (22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19).

"Didn't she look good, my gosh," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "We try to go to hitters that are hitting well and Paige right from the get go was right on target."

Frickenstein set a career-high with 16 kills to pace the Knights' offense and also had a team-high three solo blocks for five total blocks on the night.

"She is really starting to come along," Wewel said.

The Knights and the Patriots battled out to a 8-8 tie in the opening set before Clarkson/Leigh rattled off a 4-1 run and never trailed to take the opening set 25-22.

Back-to-back kills by Frickenstein at the midway point of the second set gave Bergan a 12-11 lead which the Knights wouldn't relinquish. The sophomore outside hitter put down the set winner at 25-23, to even the match at 1-1.

"Overall, I asked in the game plan to go at (the left side of the Clarkson/Leigh defense) and when they started to do that and take out the setter (Makenna Held), who is a really good setter, we started to work and they got frustrated," Wewel said.