Bergan knocks off Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh

Behind a career night from sophomore Paige Frickenstein, Class D-1 No. 3 Bergan upset C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh in four sets (22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19).
"Didn't she look good, my gosh," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. "We try to go to hitters that are hitting well and Paige right from the get go was right on target."
Frickenstein set a career-high with 16 kills to pace the Knights' offense and also had a team-high three solo blocks for five total blocks on the night.
"She is really starting to come along," Wewel said.
The Knights and the Patriots battled out to a 8-8 tie in the opening set before Clarkson/Leigh rattled off a 4-1 run and never trailed to take the opening set 25-22.
Back-to-back kills by Frickenstein at the midway point of the second set gave Bergan a 12-11 lead which the Knights wouldn't relinquish. The sophomore outside hitter put down the set winner at 25-23, to even the match at 1-1.
"Overall, I asked in the game plan to go at (the left side of the Clarkson/Leigh defense) and when they started to do that and take out the setter (Makenna Held), who is a really good setter, we started to work and they got frustrated," Wewel said.
Bergan owned the third and fourth sets, winning by margins of seven and six points.
Carlee Hapke sealed the win with an ace - the Knights' sixth of the night - to move Bergan to 14-7 on the year. Rebecca Baker led Bergan with four aces while also dishing out 34 assists and landing five kills.
"Our serve at times was amazing and then we wouldn't serve great at all, so that we've got to clean up some stuff," Wewel said.
Wewel credited the team's endurance for allowing the Knights to secure the reverse sweep.
"The girls are in really good shape and I think they can weather a four-set match and a five-set match," Wewel said. "Even if we lose a set, we know we are in really good shape and we can move forward with the third, fourth and fifth set."
This is the Knights' first win over a ranked opponent this fall, having lost its previous three games against ranked foes.
"The bigger teams, we've played with them, but we haven't been able to finish, so it was really nice to see them finish," Wewel said.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik added 10 kills to Bergan's offense. Summer Bojanski locked down the back row with 19 digs.
Bergan will play in the Fort Calhoun tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, starting off against Boys Town.