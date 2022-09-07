Bergan limits Arlington in sweep

Bergan volleyball kept Arlington in the single digits in all three sets Tuesday night to secure a 25-8, 25-7, 25-9 sweep of the Eagle.

"Some really great passing from the back row allowed us to create a quick tempo offense during the match," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

Bergan (7-1) hit .460 as a team led by seven kills from Carlee Hapke. Paige Frickenstein and Rebecca Baker both put down six hills while Baker added 18 assists and three aces to her stat line. Frickenstein also had two aces.

Summer Bojanski led Bergan's service attack with four aces and also had nine digs.

Bergan travels to Homer Thursday.