Bergan looking to secure first perfect regular season since 2010 Thursday night

Bergan will look to close out a perfect regular season Thursday night against Ponca at Heedum Field.

The No. 1 Knights are coming off a 28-24 upset of then-No. 1 Oakland-Craig last week.

Bergan is averaging just shy of 45 points per game and week eight was the first time the Knights had been held under 30 points all season.

Ponca comes in giving up an average of 33 ppg defensively.

Bergan running back Chris Pinales has come alive in the last four weeks, scoring five of his six touchdowns and racking nearly 75% of his yardage (307 of 419) coming in that span.

Quarterback Koa McIntyre is on pace to become a 1,000 yard passer and rusher for the Knights with 1,297 passing yards and 832 rushing yards. McIntyre’s rushing production has slowed as the aerial attack has picked up the offensive slack with just 194 yards in the last four weeks after starting the season at a blistering pace of 159 yards per game.

Bergan’s last perfect regular season came in 2010 when the Knights finished runner-up in Class C-2.