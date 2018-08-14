Fremont Bergan is hoping to build on its golf success of 2017.
The Lady Knights return a trio of letterwinners that competed in the Class C state meet in October at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
“After our success last year, I was pleased with the excitement they carried into the summer and their desire to work on their games,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “I think any coach will say there can always be more work in the summer, but I was excited with some of the things our girls were able to accomplish.”
Bergan finished 11th at state last year. While Emma and Georgia Witte, both juniors, have transferred to Fremont High, Murman welcomes back three veterans.
Senior Anna Vobejda had the second-best score for the Lady Knights at state. Also returning are senior Kinley Shallberg and junior Lily Bojanski.
“I think the three returning girls each see themselves as leaders,” Murman said. “Anna and Kinley are the senior leaders and do a great job, but Lily understands her role and knows that the other girls are looking to her and her game for help.”
Murman said all three have put in their share of practice time.
“I’m really excited to see what Anna, Kinley, and Lily all learned from last season,” he said. “I know they played together this summer so they each have improved and they do a nice job of pushing and encouraging each other.”
Also on the team are seniors Karsyn Heller and Bailey DeGroff, sophomore Angelee Rump and freshman Alanna Huenniger.
Murman said the newcomers have an opportunity to contribute right away.
“With golf scoring the top four from the team, we need somebody to step up and fill that void as soon as the first invite,” he said. “I saw positive things from each girl during the first week of practice.”
The Lady Knights open their season Friday in the West Point-Beemer Invitational at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.
“I’m excited to see how our girls compete,” Murman said. “The first week was interesting with the new team members and figuring out how this is all going to work. However, I have high expectations for the entire season. We are the defending district champs and we had a lot of success last year. There is no reason why we can’t have high hopes this year.”
Murman said he has specific goals and expectations for each girl.
“These may change as the season goes on, but the three returning girls have had that taste of success and the state tournament last year so our goal is to at least meet that,” he said. “Hopefully we can exceed where we finished last year.”