Bergan makes return trip to state with third place team finish

The Bergan girls golf team is going back to state for a second-straight year, finishing third at the C-2 District Tuesday at Oakland Golf Club.

“This group of girls overcame a rough front nine and really battled today to shoot their best score of the year as a team,” said Bergan coach Jeremy Murman.

As a team, the Knights shot 403 finishing behind district champion Scotus Central Catholic and host Oakland-Craig. Scotus edged out Oakland-Craig by five strokes, 382 to 387.

Bergan senior Jocelyn Kumm tied for third as an individual, shooting a +18, 90.

“I have to hand it to our senior leader, Jocelyn, who put the team on her back today and carried us to our third place finish,” Murman said. “Jo had a couple of rough front nine holes and very easily could’ve hung onto those but she shook them off and played some of her best golf this year on the back nine.”

Kumm made the turn at +13, 49, then came in with a +5, 41 to seal her district placement.

Olivia Fedde had the second lowest round of the day for Bergan, shooting a 102. Olivia Prauner was two strokes back of her teammate at 104 while Ellie Sendgraff rounded out the Knights’ team score with a 107.

Avery Ridder shot a 118, but didn’t factor into the team’s score.

Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt won the individual district title with a +7, 79.

The Class C state golf tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.