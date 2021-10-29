Bergan moves on after battle with Oakland-Craig

For a brief moment during Friday night’s Class C-2 playoff opener, Bergan had its back against the wall.

Oakland-Craig had pinned the host Knights at their own four yard line, searching for the means to shift the momentum after Bergan scored the first 14 points of the ball game.

Senior quarterback Koa McIntyre had other plans, slipping past the Oakland-Craig defense for a 96-yard touchdown run that gave Bergan what would prove to be an insurmountable advantage.

“When you have a really talented player that is just faster than everybody, that makes any play call look really smart,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “If that was a year ago or two years ago, we might not make that play.”

McIntyre accounted for five of Bergan’s six touchdowns on the night as the Knights advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 45-20 win over Oakland-Craig in a rematch that featured a nearly identical cadence as the regular season meeting.

Though the scoring practically match-up from their Oct. 15, Bergan had its work cut out to put points on the board in a slogfest first quarter.

“We know we are a pretty talented team, but with the coaching staff that they have, we knew they were going to throw the kitchen sink at us,” Mruz said.

Bergan recovered the opening kick to steal a possession from Oakland-Craig then wandered around in the visitors territory as almost every positive play was met by a yellow flag.

Eventually, Bergan was able to whittle down the distance for McIntyre to follow behind his offensive line for a one-yard rushing touchdown at the nine minutes, two seconds mark of the first frame.

“For the first quarter and a half, they did a fantastic job,” Mruz said. “We didn’t help ourselves with a lack of discipline, but that was also some of the things that they were doing.”

Oakland-Craig chewed up the remaining bits of the first quarter, after a roughing the kicker infraction on Bergan kept the black-and-orange Knights on the field.

Bergan doubled its lead with another QB keeper from McIntyre three plays into the second quarter.

“We finally got dealt a lot of adversity in that first quarter and I am proud of the way we handled it,” Mruz said.

Both sides duplicated their end of quarter performances from the first meeting with Oakland-Craig putting their first points on the board with 1:01 left in the quarter, only for Bergan to strike back with a 71-yard Koa McIntyre to Kade McIntyre touchdown to send the hosts into the locker room leading 28-7.

(During the regular season, Oakland-Craig scored with 35 seconds left, followed by a Bergan touchdown with eight seconds left.)

Koa McIntyre capped off his evening with one final touchdown to widen Bergan’s lead to 35-6.

Cal Janke got in the scoring action the following drive, taking in a nine-yard run to invoke the running clock with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

Alex Langenfeld notched a 35-yard field goal to finalize Bergan’s scoring with 8:37 to play. The field goal was set up by a fumble recovery on a muffed punt by Julius Cortes.

Oakland-Craig scored twice more, converting one two-point conversion to lessen the final deficit.

Bergan (10-0) gets another rematch in the second round of the playoffs with David City Aquinas (7-2) returning to Heedum Field on Friday, Nov. 5. The Monarchs took care of Sutton 37-15.

“If you were to create a list of teams and coaching staffs that are really difficult to coach against (Oakland-Craig and Aquinas) would be 1A and 1B,” Mruz said. “They are a talented team and a championship program, so this is where they peak and they are a lot different of a team than what they were five or six weeks ago. We will have our work cut out for us.”

Bergan won the regular season meeting between the two teams 40-0.

