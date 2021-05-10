Bergan nabs final wildcard spot in state tournament

Bergan came out on the wrong side of another tight match-up with Lincoln North Star Saturday, getting shutout 2-0 in the opening round of the Class A-6 district tournament.
“That’s a tough one to take there,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.
The Gators scored the only runs of the game in the top of the sixth. A lead-off error started the issues for the Knights.
A sacrifice bunt moved the runner up 90 feet before starter Carter Sintek struck out a batter—one of his 12 on the day—to put Bergan in a spot to escape the jam.
A single up the middle allowed North Star to break up the shutout.
Another error by the Knights on the following batter allowed the Gators to push across their second run of the frame.
Sintek got the final out of the inning with a strikeout. He’d put up a zero in the seventh, finishing the day with just three hits allowed, no earned runs and a dozen strikeouts.
“Carter threw the ball definitely well enough for us to win and that just simply didn’t happen for us,” Hayden said.
Bergan’s offense struggled to put together any threats with just four hits on the day and just two runners advancing to second base.
“You’ve got to tip you cap to their pitcher, he did a really good job of keeping us off balance,” Hayden said. “Offensively, we just struggled today.”
The Knights best scoring threat came in the bottom of the second as Jax Sorensen and Sintek produced back-to-back two-out singles.
Sorensen was thrown out at third trying to move up 90 feet on a past ball, but was tagged out on a close play, ending the inning.
The Knights season will continue as Bergan earned the final wildcard berth to the Class A state tournament.
District tournaments wrapped up Monday with Columbus knocking off Lincoln East 7-4 in 10 innings in the A-3 district final, which was postponed due to rain. Lincoln East and Bergan receive the two wild card spots while district champions Millard South, Bellevue West, Papillion-La Vista South, Millard West and Lincoln Southwest make up the rest of the state field.
The state tournament will begin Saturday.