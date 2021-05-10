Bergan nabs final wildcard spot in state tournament

Bergan came out on the wrong side of another tight match-up with Lincoln North Star Saturday, getting shutout 2-0 in the opening round of the Class A-6 district tournament.

“That’s a tough one to take there,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.

The Gators scored the only runs of the game in the top of the sixth. A lead-off error started the issues for the Knights.

A sacrifice bunt moved the runner up 90 feet before starter Carter Sintek struck out a batter—one of his 12 on the day—to put Bergan in a spot to escape the jam.

A single up the middle allowed North Star to break up the shutout.

Another error by the Knights on the following batter allowed the Gators to push across their second run of the frame.

Sintek got the final out of the inning with a strikeout. He’d put up a zero in the seventh, finishing the day with just three hits allowed, no earned runs and a dozen strikeouts.

“Carter threw the ball definitely well enough for us to win and that just simply didn’t happen for us,” Hayden said.

Bergan’s offense struggled to put together any threats with just four hits on the day and just two runners advancing to second base.