Bergan nearly knocks off No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic, falls short in final minute

Despite a furious third quarter rally, Bergan’s upset bid against No. 2 Hartington Cedar Catholic fell five points short in a 77-72 loss in the opening round of the Knights Holiday tournament.

The message coming out of the locker room down a dozen to the Trojans was to get the deficit to seven by the time the horn called for an end of the third quarter, Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said.

In hindsight, he might have short changed his squad a little

The Knights put up 31 points in the third quarter, erasing the 12-point deficit to take a 56-54 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Our kids created turnovers instead of turning the ball over,” Mlnarik said. “We flipped the script and our turnovers led to good looks for us.”

Senior Max Nosal spearheaded the effort to drag Bergan back into the fight, scoring 11-straight points on three 3-pointers and a lay-up to bring the Knights within a bucket, 45-43, midway through the third quarter.

“It was good to see Max have the looks that he had,” Mlnarik said. “He had good open looks, he got his feet set and he knocked them down. He can be a really good shooter for us.”

Nosal ended up scoring 17 of his team-leading 25 points in the third quarter.

Dawson Pruss added six of his 12 points on the night at the tail end of the third quarter - including an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Knights its first lead since the opening quarter at 46-45.

Cedar Catholic shook off the third quarter haymaker, knotting the game up at 60-60 with five minutes, 50 seconds left in the contest.

A back-and-forth tussle ensued for the lead before back-to-back empty possessions by the Knights in the final minute allowed Cedar Catholic to slip out of Gary D. Schmidt gymnasium with its record still unblemished.

“This is the number two team in the state and you’re talking about a few plays here or there and we end up on the other side of this,” Mlnarik said.

The opening quarter was evenly matched until the final seconds when the Trojans hit a three to take a 12-9 lead at the end of the frame.

The triple kickstarted an 11-0 run that ballooned the visitors’ lead to 20-9, aided by Bergan’s carelessness with the ball.

“We turned the ball over way too much in the first half,” Mlnarik said.

Trevor Brainard kept Cedar Catholic from pulling away briefly, knocking down three-straight 3-pointers after the Trojans went on their run, the final in the stretch keeping the deficit at 24-18.

Brainard finished the night a perfect 6 of 6 from three for 18 points.

“He was locked in and it doesn’t surprise me,” Mlnarik said. “Trevor gives maximum effort every single day in practice. It’s great to see him rewarded for his hard work.”

The remainder of the Knights Holiday tournament has been postponed due to the forecasted inclement weather Thursday. Bergan will play Parkview Christian in the consolation game while Cedar Catholic advances to the championship game against South Sioux City if and when the games are made up.