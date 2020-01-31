Ethan Villwok earned his 100th career win and the Bergan wrestling team easily defeated North Bend Central 66-18 in a dual Friday night at St. Patrick’s Auditorium.
Willwok wasted little time earning his milestone victory, pinning Demarius Bosveld in :34.
The rest of the Knights wasted little time in their matches as well. Of the remaining six contested matches, Bergan won five by first-period fall.
Eli Simonson set the pace at 285 pounds by pinning Jace Owen at 1:33 of the first period.
Tyler Allen pinned Dominic Conway in :46 at 113 pounds.
Caden Arps earned an early takedown and two-point nearfall before pinning Jaden Smith in :36.
Cal Janke did the same, finally earning the pin at :44 over Jake Hunke at 138 pounds.
North Bend picked up its lone victory at 152 pounds when Ethan Mullaly pinned Andrew Fellers early in the second period at 2:38.
Dylan Marchand racked up 10 points in his 160-pound matchup before eventually pinning Braydn Manning at 1:44.
You have free articles remaining.
Then came Villwok’s pin which at :34 was the quickest of the night.
Thomas Connell (120), Griffin Helgenberger (126), Koa McIntyre (170), Zelan Hurst (182) and Martin Meraz (220) all won by forfeit.
North Bend’s Callie Witt (106) and Colin Rhynalds (145) won by forfeit.
Thursday night, Twin River edged Bergan in a dual 39-33.
Arps, McIntyre, Villwok and Simonson all won by fall. Janke earned a decision and Peyton Cone won by forfeit.
Bergan returns to the mat at 10 a.m. Feb. 8 at the Fort Calhoun Tournament.
BERGAN 66, NORTH BEND 18
285: Eli Simonson, B, pinned Jace Owen, NB, (1:33). 106: Callie Witt, NB, won by forfeit. 113: Tyler Allen, B, pinned Dominic Conway, NB, (:46). 120: Thomas Connell, B, won by forfeit. 126: Griffin Helgenberger, B, won by forfeit. 132: Caden Arps, B, pinned Jaden Smith, NB, (:36). 138: Cal Janke, B, pinned Jake Hunke, NB, (:44). 145: Colin Rhynalds, NB, won by forfeit. 152: Ethan Mullaly, NB, pinned Andrew Fellers, B, (2:38). 160: Dylan Marchand, B, pinned Braydn Manning, NB, (1:44). 170: Koa McIntyre, B, won by forfeit. 182: Zelan Hurst, B, won by forfeit. 195: Ethan Villwok, B, pinned Demarius Bosveld, NB, (:34). 220: Martin Meraz, B, won by forfeit.