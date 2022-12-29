Bergan notches big win with upset of No. 4 Roncalli

ASHLAND - A physical fourth quarter effort lifted the Bergan boys to an upset win over No. 4 Omaha Roncalli 48-42 Thursday in the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday tournament.

It was the finish the Knights (4-4) had been searching for after a pair of close losses in the early portion of their season, but especially after letting an upset of ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic slip through their fingers before the winter break.

“We really emphasized, it’s time to stop just being in games and it’s time to start finishing them,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik

Junior Logan Eggen and senior Max Nosal ran with that message, powering Bergan to the finish line.

The duo, who combined for 31 of the Knights’ points, scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to pull Bergan in front for good after entering the quarter down three, 34-31.

A pair of free throws and a bucket by Eggen, who finished with a team-leading 17 points, got Bergan within a point at 36-35.

Nosal scored the next five points, going up and under for the lead then followed it up with a three-point play to widen the gap to 40-36 with two minutes, 23 seconds to play.

Bergan iced the game away at the free throw line, shooting 8 of 12 from the charity stripe including a 5 of 8 effort by Liam Schmidt for his only points of the game.

“We were really strong with the ball in the final minutes of the game,” Mlnarik said.

That wasn’t the case in the opening half as turnovers and foul trouble hindered Bergan.

The Knights jumped out to a 10-7 lead behind seven early points by Eggen, but two fouls in the opening frame minimized his effects on the rest of the half.

“When the ball went inside, good things were happening for us,” Mlnarik said.

Roncalli overtook Bergan by the end of the opening frame at 18-15.

A switch to a zone defense by Bergan stifled the Prides’ offensive output but Eggen and Nosal’s foul trouble - the senior guard also picked up two first quarter fouls - meant the Knights were similarly treading water offensively. Eggen was handed a third foul with 1:10 left until halftime.

“We got good minutes out of Gavin Baker and Dawson Pruss really picked it up in the second quarter,” Mlnarik said. “We hung in there.”

Roncalli took a 26-25 lead into the intermission.

Bergan’s point total and fouls matched in the third quarter, tallying six points and six fouls. Roncalli was limited to just eight points against two fouls - the Knights held the Pride to eight points in the final three quarters.

Bergan was 0-4 against Roncalli since 2017 coming into Thursday's game.

The Knights will face Ashland-Greenwood in the championship game at 3:45 p.m. Friday following the Bluejays opening round win over Plattsmouth.