State champion Oakland-Craig placed nine players on the C2-2 All-District Football Team that was announced recently.
Senior quarterback Colton Thomsen, who rushed for a touchdown in the Knights’ 19-0 win over Sutton last month in the C-2 championship game, was recognized.
Other players from O-C that were honored include seniors Ian Lundquist, Wyatt Seagren, Blake Johnson and Laurence Brands. Also earning first-team honors were juniors Mike Brands, Jaron Meyer, Caden Nelson and Coulter Thiele.
Fremont Bergan, who also qualified for the state playoffs, had five players receive first-team honors. They include quarterback Jake Ridder, running back Ethan Villwok, receiver/defensive back Jason Gilfry, and linemen Eli Simonson and AJ Walter.
BRLD advanced to the state semifinals before losing 38-28 to Sutton. The Wolverines had six players honored: Seniors Will Gatzmeyer, Jaxon Johnson and Luke Kramer, juniors Dylan Beutler and Derek Peterson and sophomore Tyler Vavra.
Yutan honorees include juniors Caden Egr, Tyler Pinkelman and Brady Timm and sophomore Isaiah Daniell.
Louisville’s Coby Buttner and Brady Knott, both seniors, also earned first-team recognition. Tekamah-Herman’s selections included seniors Luke Wakehouse, Clay Beaumont and Chauncey Rogers.
Honorable mention picks from Bergan included sophomore linebacker Jarett Boggs, juniors Shea Gossett and Nolan Thomsen, senior Dylan Marchand and sophomore Koa McIntyre.
Yutan and Oakland-Craig had three players each earn honorable mention honors. Colby Tichota, Gavin Kube and Ethan Christensen were selected from the Chieftains while Tom Maline, Mike Maline and Jarron Metzler were picked from O-C.
Lucas Vogt, Kobe Lyons, Braxton Bargmann and Gus Gomez were recognized from BRLD while the Tigers placed Garrison Potadle, Kody Bitter and Connor Feiling on the honorable mention list.