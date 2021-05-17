Bergan offense finds its stride against Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN - Bergan found the offense that eluded the Knights thus far in the postseason.
The Knights, aided by five Lincoln Southwest errors, put up 11 runs to stave off elimination from the Class A state tournament Monday in an 11-3 win over the Silverhawks at Haymarket Park.
“We were productive, only five hits and scored eleven runs off of that,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said.
The Knights snapped their 16-inning scoreless streak in the top of the first inning, plating a pair of runs.
Dawson Glause got things going with a single on the second pitch of the ball game. Jax Sorensen set down a sacrifice bunt to move Glause into scoring position and ended up reaching base on the first error of the day by the Silver Hawks.
Carter Sintek came through with an RBI single after Glause scored on a passed ball, giving the Knights an early two-run cushion.
Southwest got a run back in the top of the second, but was kept from inflicting further damage with a pair of diving catches.
Center fielder Sorensen came up with the first out of the second frame, ranging to left to erase a for-sure extra base hit.
“I saw it right off the bat and realized I had a chance for it,” Sorensen said. “I was pretty shocked when I looked in my glove and there it was.”
Right fielder Hunter Mueller snagged a dying line drive for the second out of the inning, keeping the damage to just a run.
“Those were huge moments in the game where we made two big defensive plays,” Hayden said.
The Silver Hawks pulled ahead in the third inning with a two-run double.
Southwest’s lead was short-lived as the Knights broke the game open in the fourth.
Sam Gifford started the rally with a single followed by Hunter Mueller reaching base on a grounder as the first baseman pulled his foot off the bag early.
The Knights loaded the bases on a Jack Cooper ground ball to third. Gifford slithered past the tag at third while Cooper beat out the throw to first.
Conner Richmond worked a five-pitch walk to tie the game at 3-3.
Glause laced a single through the right side of the infield to put Bergan back in front for good.
The big hit of the frame came off the bat of Sorensen.
“Jax ran into a ball there, he barreled up a pitch and it’s been a couple of games where he has been hitting them hard, but hadn’t really found a spot in the outfield,” Hayden said. “That really broke it open for us.”
The junior smashed the 1-2 pitch to left field, burning the Silver Hawks outfielder for a bases-clearing triple.
“I saw the left fielder running in and I was like, it’s going over his head,” Sorensen said.
Sintek brought in Sorensen with a sacrifice fly to center to set the Knights' lead at 8-3.
Bergan had to go to the bullpen in the fourth inning after Glause walked the first two batters of the frame.
Glause, who finished the game out at first base, ended the day allowing three hits, striking out three and walking three.
“I think he’d tell you that he didn’t have his best stuff today, but he went out and battled a really tough team,” Hayden said.
Landon Mueller came on to put out the fire, inducing a pair of groundouts and a pop fly to keep Southwest scoreless.
Mueller did not allow a run in three innings of work, limiting the Silver Hawks to just one hit while striking out three.
“It was a spot where we had to have him come up big and he did,” Hayden said.
Bergan took advantage of more Silver Hawks miscues in the fifth to widen its lead to 10-3.
After Gifford and Landon Mueller both reached on hit by pitches, a back pick attempt at first failed, skipping into right field, allowing Gifford to score from second and Mueller to move up to third.
Mueller scored on the next pitch on a passed ball.
Cal Janke drove in the final run of the game with a bases loaded fielder’s choice in the seventh.
Brady Benson put Southwest down in order on 10 pitches to close out the program’s third win all-time in the state tournament
Bergan will face the loser of the Millard West and Millard South match-up Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Haymarket Park.