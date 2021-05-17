Bergan offense finds its stride against Lincoln Southwest

“I saw the left fielder running in and I was like, it’s going over his head,” Sorensen said.

Sintek brought in Sorensen with a sacrifice fly to center to set the Knights' lead at 8-3.

Bergan had to go to the bullpen in the fourth inning after Glause walked the first two batters of the frame.

Glause, who finished the game out at first base, ended the day allowing three hits, striking out three and walking three.

“I think he’d tell you that he didn’t have his best stuff today, but he went out and battled a really tough team,” Hayden said.

Landon Mueller came on to put out the fire, inducing a pair of groundouts and a pop fly to keep Southwest scoreless.

Mueller did not allow a run in three innings of work, limiting the Silver Hawks to just one hit while striking out three.

“It was a spot where we had to have him come up big and he did,” Hayden said.

Bergan took advantage of more Silver Hawks miscues in the fifth to widen its lead to 10-3.