ASHLAND — Ashland-Greenwood didn’t sneak up on Fremont Bergan Tuesday night in prep volleyball.
The Class C-1 Bluejays entered the match against D-1’s fourth-ranked Lady Knights as winners of eight of their last nine matches. A-G’s lone loss during that time was a Sept. 24 match against C-1’s sixth-ranked Wahoo High.
Bergan, though, proved too tough for the Bluejays as the Lady Knights hung on for 27-25, 25-18, 15-25, 24-26, 16-14 road win.
“We knew going into this match that it would be a dogfight,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “Ashland-Greenwood is a very, very good team who has multiple hitters and very good servers.”
During their 8-1 run entering the Bergan match, the Bluejays had knocked off C-1’s fourth-ranked Lincoln Lutheran.
“They beat them and they’ve played other strong teams tough,” Wewel said.
After the Bluejays rallied to knot the match at two sets apiece, Wewel said her squad played well in the deciding game.
“We played with a lot of courage at the end of the match to win,” she said. “Everyone on the team stepped up their game. There were lots of long rallies.”
Allie DeGroff, Hannah Frost and Lauren Baker had 12 kills apiece.
“Hannah, our right-side hitter, put up some really nice numbers,” Wewel said. “Lauren did a great job of putting the ball down from the middle-hitter position.”
Frost added 10 digs and a block. Baker had seven digs and a block while DeGroff had 12 digs and a block. Setter Kaia McIntyre had nine digs and 41 set assists.
“Kaia distributed the ball really well tonight,” Wewel said.
Emma Walz added six kills, nine digs and three blocks. Kennedy Bacon contributed three kills and a block.
“We still have a lot of work to do with positioning, blocking and consistency,” Wewel said. “But I’m very proud of our girls’ effort tonight.”
In junior varsity action, Bergan prevailed in three sets.
Bergan, 14-9, is the top seed for Saturday’s Fort Calhoun Invitational. The Lady Knights play at 9 a.m. The Bluejays, 9-6, host a tournament starting Thursday.