Bergan outlasts Sutton to reach semifinals

For the first time all season, an opposing defense had an answer to Bergan's dynamic offense.

Then halftime hit.

No. 1 seeded Knights scored twice in the first five minutes of the third quarter to build a lead that would stand through the final horn, taking down No. 8 Sutton 21-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs Friday night at Heedum Field.

“We knew they were going to be physical,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “They are bigger than us and they made it tough.”

The lone highlight of the half came late in the first quarter when Bergan junior quarterback Koa McIntyre found a seam in the Sutton defense and went 48-yards untouched for the first touchdown of the night.

McIntyre entered the game with 965 rushing yards on the season and with the touchdown run, became the first Knight to throw for and run for 1,000 yards in a season.

“He is a talented kid and he works really hard,” Mruz said “It’s one of those deals where he constantly works himself in practice and tries to get better.