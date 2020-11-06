Bergan outlasts Sutton to reach semifinals

For the first time all season, an opposing defense had an answer to Bergan's dynamic offense.
Then halftime hit.
No. 1 seeded Knights scored twice in the first five minutes of the third quarter to build a lead that would stand through the final horn, taking down No. 8 Sutton 21-7 in the quarterfinals of the Class C-2 playoffs Friday night at Heedum Field.
“We knew they were going to be physical,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “They are bigger than us and they made it tough.”
Offense was a at a premium in the first half as neither defense
The lone highlight of the half came late in the first quarter when Bergan junior quarterback Koa McIntyre found a seam in the Sutton defense and went 48-yards untouched for the first touchdown of the night.
McIntyre entered the game with 965 rushing yards on the season and with the touchdown run, became the first Knight to throw for and run for 1,000 yards in a season.
“He is a talented kid and he works really hard,” Mruz said “It’s one of those deals where he constantly works himself in practice and tries to get better.
Starting out of the gate, he was a big runner. Then he just kept working and we found out people were going to try and stop the run and all that stuff, so he had to make plays with his arm.”
Outside of McIntyre’s run, Bergan’s offense sputtered as penalties and negative plays stalled out drives.
“You just got to keep plugging away,” Mruz said. “They were doing somethings, changing their defense us quite a bit. They had different looks from different formations. The main thing is, they mixed us up a bit and I think that flustered us.
We just took ourselves out of the game a little bit.”
The Knights 7-0 lead held until halftime as the teams traded punts and turnover on downs.
Bergan marched the opening possession of the second half down the field with Jarett Boggs finishing off the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run at the eight minutes, 49 seconds mark of the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sutton fumbled the return, handing the ball back to Bergan in prime field position.
The Knights parlayed the turnover into seven points as McIntyre hooked up with Gavin Logemann for the junior’s 11th receiving touchdown of the season and a 21-0 lead with 7:46 remaining in the frame.
The Mustang’s lone points of the night came off a Bergan turnover as the Knights, after getting a fourth down stop at the goal line with an interception, were forced to punt.
The snap sailed high, resulting in Sutton taking over at the two-yard line. One play later, Jesse Herndon punched in the score, setting the final tally at 21-7.
“I thought we played great defense,” Mruz said. “The only touchdown we gave up, we botched the punt and gave them the ball at the two, so that’s on us.”
Bergan was able to milk most of the clock off away following the touchdown, aided by a fourth down reception by Boggs.
Facing fourth and 18, Boggs pulled down a 38-yard reception over his defender to
The junior left an impact on both sides of the ball for Bergan, finishing the night with three receptions for 50 yards and a team-high nine tackles - including a fourth down sack that set up the Knights first score.
“The best description is that he is a Boggs,” Mruz said. “That’s the best description I’ve got for him. He makes plays. When you need a play, that kid just makes a play. Defense, offense, special teams, it doesn’t matter, the kid just steps up at the right time.”
With the win, Bergan moves to 11-0 on the year and earns its first trip to the state semifinals since 2012.
A week one rematch awaits the Knights, who will face No. 4 seed Yutan. The Chieftians are coming off a 54-19 win over Wilber Clatonia.
Bergan beat Yutan 41-13 to begin the season.
“They are a lot tougher at this point in the year,” Mruz said. You can just tell they feel more comfortable with their new roles, new schemes. We got them in week one. They were missing some guys, they weren’t totally comfortable. It will be an insane challenge.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Heedum Field.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!