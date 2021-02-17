 Skip to main content
Bergan overcomes slow start to reach district title game
Bergan overcomes slow start to reach district title game

  • Updated
FRE_021821_Bergan GBB_p1.jpg

Bergan's Adisyn Mendlik shoots a 3-point shoot during the Lady Knights game against Homer earlier this season. Menklik scored 10 points off the bench Wednesday night in a 40-27 win over Mead in the district tournament.

 Kim Mruz Fremont Tribune

The Bergan girls overcame a slow start to take down Mead 40-27 in the semifinals of the Class D-1 District 1 tournament Wednesday.

The opening quarter saw just seven points scored between the two squads with the Lady Raiders holding a 4-3 advantage. Lauren Baker, who finished with a team-high 16 points, knocked down a 3-pointer for the Lady Knights lone points.

Bergan’s deficit reached four before the Lady Knights stormed back to take a 16-11 lead into halftime.

Bergan pulled away after the intermission, opening up a double-digit lead at 35-18 by outscoring Mead 19-7 in the third quarter.

The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Knights 9-5 in the final frame, but never got the deficit to single digits.

Adisyn Mendlik scored 10 points off the bench for Bergan and Kaitlyn Mlnarik chipped in six points.

Bergan will play the winner of Elmwood-Murdock and Yutan in the district title game Thursday. The result of the other semifinals game was not available at time of publication.

