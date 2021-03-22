Bergan picks up first win in Kearney

Bergan’s season opening win came on the road Saturday as the Knights knocked off Kearney 5-3.

Camden McKenzie accounted for the first run of the year in the top of the first, grounding out to third with the bases loaded to score Dawson Glause, who worked a walk in the first at-bat of the game.

Bergan doubled its lead in the third with Sam Gifford driving in Conner Richmond with a sacrifice fly to right field.

Kearney finally got to Knights starter Carter Sintek in the third frame after the junior got the first seven Bearcats out.

Kearney cashed in a pair of singles with a triple to right field, evening the score at 2-2.

The Knights got back to work in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs that would stand to be the difference in the victory.

Jax Sorensen pushed Bergan in front with an RBI single, scoring Cal Janke, who started the frame off with a single.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Glause brought in Brady Benson, who reached on a hit by pitch, to return the Knights’ two-run advantage.

Both sides would add a run in the sixth.