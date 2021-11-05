Bergan pitches near-shutout in state quarterfinals

No. 2 seed Bergan pitched a near-shutout against No. 7 seed David City Aquinas, securing a 38-7 win in the Class C-2 state quarterfinals Friday at Heedum Field.

“We knew we were going to be in for a battle, you could see it for the first quarter and a half,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “They empty the tank against you.”

After trading possessions for the first four series of the night, the Knights put the first points on the board with 55.7 seconds left in the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Koa McIntyre kept it himself from 11 yards out.

The point after attempt was blocked, leaving Bergan with a 6-0 lead.

Bergan converted its next possession into points as senior running back Jarett Boggs powered his way in for a 20-yard score.

The Knights’ two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score at 12-0.

Bergan notched one final score before halftime as McIntyre hit Lucas Pruss for a 36-yard touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half for a 19-0 advantage at the intermission.

Pruss was the team's leading receiver, hauling in four catches for 83 yards.

A pair of Aquinas turnovers aided Bergan in widening it’s halftime lead, with McIntyre returning an interception 54-yards for a score and a fumble recovery by Cal Janke setting up a nine-yard hook-up between McIntyre and Gavin Logemann.

"Turnovers are a deflater for one team and an inflater for the other team," Mruz said. "That took the wind out of their sails. Our kids were mature enough and they've been through enough that they know they are going to get everybody's best shot."

McIntyre finished 13 of 21 for 149 yards with two touchdowns and an interception along with 12 carries for 95 yards and a score.

The Knights final points came on a five-yard run by Boggs for his second score of the evening to make it a 38-0 game.

Aquinas blocked two extra point attempts and stopped all three of Bergan’s two-point conversions.

The Monarchs avoided the program’s first postseason shutout loss with a rushing touchdown by John Prochaska with 4:21 remaining.

Bergan held Aquinas to just 105 yards of total offense - 93 rushing and 12 passing.

"They love playing defense, they love hitting, they love running," Mruz said. "I am the scout team quarterback, so it's gets rough during the week, I get hit a lot, going against our defense is tough."

The Knights defensive unit will have its toughest task of the fall in the state semifinals, earning a rematch of last year's state title game with Ord coming to Heedum Field in the semifinals round.

The Chanticleers are coming off a 42-7 win over Lincoln Lutheran on the other side of the bracket and are 10-1 on the season.

"They've been putting up sixty points like nobody's business and our defense has been playing pretty well, so we are going to have a lot of work to do this week to try and simulate everything they do," Mruz said. "They reloaded pretty well after graduating a lot of guys and I think our kids will rise to the occasion."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday.

