Bergan places five at Centennial Conference tournament

Bergan placed five wrestlers on the podium Saturday at the Centennial Conference tournament Saturday.

Cal Janke (160) was the highest placing Knight, finishing runner-up.

The senior was uncontested until the championship bout, claiming a first period pin the quarterfinals and an 18-3 tech fall in the semifinals.

In the finals, Janke ran into Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts, who entered the match 30-2 on the year, losing an 8-7 decision.

Janke had the upperhand in the first period, getting a pair of takedowns to lead 4-2. Alberts gained the upper hand in the second period, scoring a late takedown and two-point nearfall to lead 6-5 going into the final two minutes.

Janke tied the match with a takedown at the midway point of the third period, but Alberts escaped with 1:05 remaining to provide the difference in the match.

Both Josh Mace (145) and Jake Hedges (285) finished third for Bergan.

Mace was bounced to the backside of the bracket in the semifinals, losing on a second period pin.

He rebounded with a pin in the consolation semifinals. In the third place match, Mace earned a 4-2 decision over Miguel McGrew of Lincoln Christian.

Hedges lost his first match of the day, then won three-straight to finish with the bronze placement.

In the third place bout, Hedges got his revenge against Gavin Wood of Concordia/DC West, who sent him to the consolation bracket, with an 8-4 decision win.

Nicholas Johnson (106) and Joe Archer (113) both finished fourth.

Bergan will be on their home mats for the first time this season Thursday, hosting Plainview and Twin River for a triangular.

Wrestling is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0