Bergan prevails in battle of top ten teams

YUTAN - Twenty-unanswered second half points turned a tightly-contested Top 10 match-up into a blowout in favor of No. 8 Fremont Bergan in a 41-13 win over No. 7 Yutan Friday night.
The Knights held a 21-7 lead going into the second half before blanking the Chieftains for the majority of the second half.
“Our defense is good,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “I feel good about where we are defensively. We are taking steps in the right direction. We aren’t a finished product yet, but we are looking pretty good.”
Bergan set out to establish the run in the second half, leading to a three-yard touchdown run for Koa McIntyre with four minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.
“The fact that we were able to run the ball so well,” Mruz said. “We were able to establish the run and it makes it so much easier to pass.”
Junior Cal Janke provided a 14-point swing for Bergan in the fourth quarter. Janke lofted an uncontested heave to Shea Gossett, who was all alone in the Yutan secondary for a 39-yard score to make it 35-7.
“He was wide open, so I just knew I had to put it in there, nothing too special, just an easy throw,” Janke said.
The next series, Yutan pulled out its version of halfback pass, attempting to find senior quarterback Brady Timm, who finished 8 of 14 for 74 yards while also rushing for 49 yards on nine carries, on the backside of the play. Janke read the play, pulling the ball out of the Yutan quarterback’s hands for the Knights' third pick of the night.
“It was fourth and 15, so I knew maybe a trick play might be coming,” Janke said. “I saw the quarterback hand it off and run the other way, so I just picked him up.”
Bergan parlayed the pick into its final score of the night as McIntyre placed a 20-yard throw into Gavin Loggeman’s breadbasket for the final Knight score of the evening.
McIntyre finished 10 of 20 through the air for three scores and 95 yards while also leading the team in rushing with 167 yards on 17 carries and a score.
“It’s a different situation when you are in there making decisions at the varsity level,” Mruz said on McInyre’s first start. “He made some mistakes, but everybody did. He made plays, that’s the main thing.”
Yutan put up one final score with three minutes, eight seconds left in the game on a 56-yard pass from back-up quarterback Paul Kirchmann to Jesse Keiser.
“I kind of like seeing a good team to begin with like that because they expose your weaknesses and we are going to get a lot better from that,” Yutan coach Dan Krajicek said.
McIntyre got the scoring started for Bergan late in the first quarter, scampering five yards to give the Knights a lead they’d never relinquish.
Bergan extended its lead at the 10:45 mark of the second quarter with McIntyre finding Shea Gossett in the end zone fore a three-yard score.
Yutan found the end zone with a five-yard touchdown pass by Timm with 6:11 left in the half.
The Knights went to the half with a 21-7 lead after a 25-yard strike from McIntyre to Alex Painter.
Chris Pinales tallied 58 yards on 10 carries.
Bergan finished with 411 yards of total offense
“Part of the deal was you have to figure out your strengths and your weaknesses and we were able to do that,” Mruz said.
Bergan hosts Grand Island Central Catholic for its first home game of the season Friday, Sept. 4, at Heedum Field. The Crusaders are coming off a 22-0 loss to Sutton in week one.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!