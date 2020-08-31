Bergan prevails in battle of top ten teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YUTAN - Twenty-unanswered second half points turned a tightly-contested Top 10 match-up into a blowout in favor of No. 8 Fremont Bergan in a 41-13 win over No. 7 Yutan Friday night.

The Knights held a 21-7 lead going into the second half before blanking the Chieftains for the majority of the second half.

“Our defense is good,” Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. “I feel good about where we are defensively. We are taking steps in the right direction. We aren’t a finished product yet, but we are looking pretty good.”

Bergan set out to establish the run in the second half, leading to a three-yard touchdown run for Koa McIntyre with four minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

“The fact that we were able to run the ball so well,” Mruz said. “We were able to establish the run and it makes it so much easier to pass.”

Junior Cal Janke provided a 14-point swing for Bergan in the fourth quarter. Janke lofted an uncontested heave to Shea Gossett, who was all alone in the Yutan secondary for a 39-yard score to make it 35-7.

“He was wide open, so I just knew I had to put it in there, nothing too special, just an easy throw,” Janke said.