Bergan pulls away late from Lincoln Christian

Bergan pulled away late from Lincoln Christian to secure a 54-42 win Saturday.

Bergan never hung on to a greater than one-possession lead until the final two minutes of the contest despite claiming the double-digit victory.

“When you have to give up that many inches and that much size and you’re able to compete at that high of a level and not back down to anyone, I really love our team moving forward from that,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow.

Three-straight triples, first from Kaitlyn Mlnarik then by Carlee Hapke and finally the dagger from Rebecca Baker gave the Knights a 47-42 lead with under two minutes to play.

Pribnow credited the Knights ball movement for opening up the floor, allowing for

“Early in the first half, we met and said we have to stop shooting the first three-pointer that we get because we had an opportunity to go up eight and we have a couple of quick threes, they come back down and get a couple of buckets and just like that it’s a one-point game,” Pribnow said. “We started being a little more patient on the offensive side, we made the extra pass and made them actually work a little bit more and that’s what led to the better looks late in the game.”

Bergan held the Crusaders scoreless after Baker’s triple, sealing the win with four points from Mlnarik, who finished with a team-high 16.

“It’s a good win over a team that’s a lot better than their record shows,” Pribnow said. “They present challenges to us on the offensive side with their size and do a good job of keeping the ball out of the paint.”

Adisyn Mendlik sparked Bergan in the opening quarter, knocking down back-to-back three’s to give the Knights a 13-7 lead. Lincoln Christian tied things up by the end of the opening frame at 13-13.

Bergan took a 27-26 lead into halftime and never found any separation until it’s late flurry of three’s.

The Knights move to 6-0 with the victory, following up a 37-28 win over Lourdes Central Catholic on Friday.

Baker led the offense during the road trip, scoring 11 points. Summer Bojanski added nine points.

