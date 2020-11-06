Bergan punches its ticket to championship game

The second set snowballed in favor of Bergan. The Lady Knights doubled up the Eagles 8-4 in the early going then again at 15-7.

BDS put together a brief run to trim the deficit down to nine, 22-14, before Frickenstein gave the Lady Knights a 2-0 set advantage with a cross-court kill.

The Eagles managed to flush the second set quickly, leading the back-and-forth third set for the majority of the match.

Bergan managed to tie the set at 11-11, but couldn’t overtake BDS as the Eagles jumped back in front.

A 4-1 run by BDS provided enough cushion to keep the Eagles alive for another set.

Bergan fed Lauren Baker to get off to a strong start in the final set of the day as the senior put down two of her 18 kills to get the Lady Knights out to a 4-1 lead.

“For some reason, we had the ball go our way at the beginning of the fourth set, which was a catalyst for us to move forward and have hope that we were going to be okay,” Wewel said.

BDS flipped a 6-3 Lady Knights' lead with a 4-0 run, prompting a Bergan timeout.

Coming out of the intermission, the Lady Knights put together a 5-0 run, staking out an 11-7 lead.