Bergan punches its ticket to championship game

LINCOLN - For a third straight season, Fremont Bergan will play for the Class D-1 state title, putting away No. 2 seed BDS in four sets, 3-1 (25-17, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14).
Bergan’s game plan going into the state semifinals was to attack the right side of No. 2 seed BDS.
“We said we are going to run the right side, that’s how we are going to beat this team,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said. “We are going to take their setter out and run the right side and that’s what they started to execute.”
That meant the bulk of the Lady Knights' swings would fall upon Paige Frickenstein.
The freshman, coming off a career-night in the opening round of the Class D-1 state tournament, responded in kind, putting down 10 kills.
“Paige hit more than she has ever hit in her entire career,” Wewel said. “She has been a catalyst for us on the right side.”
The extra firepower proved to be enough as the Lady Knights past the two-time D-2 state champions.
The opening set was tightly contested until Bergan broke a 10-10 tie with a 5-2 run.
Errors plagued BDS at the end of set one as the Lady Knights closed out the opening set on an Eagle hitting error, 25-17.
The second set snowballed in favor of Bergan. The Lady Knights doubled up the Eagles 8-4 in the early going then again at 15-7.
BDS put together a brief run to trim the deficit down to nine, 22-14, before Frickenstein gave the Lady Knights a 2-0 set advantage with a cross-court kill.
The Eagles managed to flush the second set quickly, leading the back-and-forth third set for the majority of the match.
Bergan managed to tie the set at 11-11, but couldn’t overtake BDS as the Eagles jumped back in front.
A 4-1 run by BDS provided enough cushion to keep the Eagles alive for another set.
Bergan fed Lauren Baker to get off to a strong start in the final set of the day as the senior put down two of her 18 kills to get the Lady Knights out to a 4-1 lead.
“For some reason, we had the ball go our way at the beginning of the fourth set, which was a catalyst for us to move forward and have hope that we were going to be okay,” Wewel said.
BDS flipped a 6-3 Lady Knights' lead with a 4-0 run, prompting a Bergan timeout.
Coming out of the intermission, the Lady Knights put together a 5-0 run, staking out an 11-7 lead.
Bergan’s run ended at seven-straight points, but Frickenstein pounded out a kill to restart Bergan’s momentum, leading the Lady Knights out to a 20-11 lead.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with 10 kills, sent the Lady Knights to finals with a shot to the back right corner.
“We knew this was a great goal for us,” Wewel said. “We wanted to get to the finals, but we also knew the top four was a good goal being so young.”
Sophomore libero Carlee Hapke finished the game with 45 digs - five off the Class D-1 record - leading the Lady Knights, who finished with 115 digs as a team.
“Carlee, who has had some ups and downs, she is finally playing well,” Wewel said.
Both sides combined for 239 digs.
“I thought it was a great match, very intense and it was hard fought with great defense on both sides,” Wewel said.
Sophomore setter Rebecca Baker dished out 40 assists in the win.
Bergan becomes the 38th team to reach the state title game for three consecutive years with their semifinals win.
The Lady Knights will face a familiar foe in the finals, taking on No. 1 seed and undefeated Pleasanton Saturday morning.
“It’s going to be a big rivalry game,” Wewel said. “I am excited, it’ll be fun to watch it."
Bergan beat the Bulldogs in the state semifinals the past two years while Pleasanton got the better of the Lady Knights in last year’s basketball championship game.
First serve will come after the conclusion of the Class D-2 title game, which is set to begin at 9 a.m.
