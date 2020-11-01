Bergan punches ticket to Lincoln for 4th straight season

WISNER - Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the Bergan volleyball team felt like they were going to be a work in progress. Featuring just two upperclassmen and a slew of underclassmen, the Lady Knights were going to need time to gel and grow together.

“In the beginning of the year, coach (Sue) Wewel and I, we weren’t really sure what to expect. We thought we could get 20 wins out of this group, but they have just come together,” Bergan assistant coach Kim Dieckmann said. “We’ve really preached accepting our roles and doing what is best for the team.”

Thirty-five games later - with 25 wins, Bergan is approaching its final form and in doing so, punched its ticket to Lincoln Saturday, sweeping No. 14 seed Hartington-Newcastle 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21) in the Class D-1 District 3 title game.

“I am just so proud of this team,” Bergan senior outside hitter Lauren Baker said. “We are so young and it’s such a huge accomplishment that we were able to weather the storm and go out and get the job done.”

The Lady Knights made an early statement, doubling up the Wildcats in the first set, 16-8, before cruising to a 25-14 set win.