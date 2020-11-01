Bergan punches ticket to Lincoln for 4th straight season

WISNER - Prior to the start of the 2020 season, the Bergan volleyball team felt like they were going to be a work in progress. Featuring just two upperclassmen and a slew of underclassmen, the Lady Knights were going to need time to gel and grow together.
“In the beginning of the year, coach (Sue) Wewel and I, we weren’t really sure what to expect. We thought we could get 20 wins out of this group, but they have just come together,” Bergan assistant coach Kim Dieckmann said. “We’ve really preached accepting our roles and doing what is best for the team.”
Thirty-five games later - with 25 wins, Bergan is approaching its final form and in doing so, punched its ticket to Lincoln Saturday, sweeping No. 14 seed Hartington-Newcastle 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21) in the Class D-1 District 3 title game.
“I am just so proud of this team,” Bergan senior outside hitter Lauren Baker said. “We are so young and it’s such a huge accomplishment that we were able to weather the storm and go out and get the job done.”
The Lady Knights made an early statement, doubling up the Wildcats in the first set, 16-8, before cruising to a 25-14 set win.
During the opening set, Baker put down kill No. 900 in her career. She finished the match with 13 kills - her 20th double-digit kill game this season and sixth in a row.
“I have to say a huge thank you to my teammates all four years, that’s the reason I am able to accomplish 900 kills,” Baker said.
Bergan led set two from the onset, once again jumping out to a big lead at 13-5. Hartington-Newcastle managed to rein in the Lady Knights, trimming the lead down to 17-12.
The Lady Knights put away with the set with a combo block from Baker and freshman Linden Nosal.
“I think we got a couple points in those first games because they didn’t know what we are trying to do,” Wewel said. “but in that third game when they started figuring us out, that team is a very volatile team and they could beat anybody on any given day.”
The Wildcats came out swinging in the third set, getting out to a 6-3 lead.
Bergan fought back and eventually tied the match at 8-8 on a kill by Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who finished with 10 kills - matching a season-high for the sophomore.
The Lady Knights broke the back-and-forth action with back-to-back kills by Lauren Baker and Kennedy Bacon, who finished with five kills, to claim a 17-14 lead.
Bergan never trailed after that point, but Hartington-Newcastle made things interesting down the stretch, getting to within one point, 22-21, to force a Bergan timeout.
The Lady Knights finished off the match with a 3-0 run.
Lauren Baker put Bergan a point away from it’s trip to Lincoln with a kill as the Lady Knights fed her sets to close out the match.
“That’s Lauren’s role,” Dieckmann said. “She is definitely our terminator.”
Bergan fed Lauren Baker on the final rally of the afternoon, but ultimately, it was her sister, sophomore setter Rebecca Baker, who notched the final kill, sending an errant dig by the Wildcats to the back left corner to seal the win.
Rebecca Baker ended the night with three kills to go along with 30 set assists
Wewel credited the growth of the young team’s mental toughness to being able to withstand the final surge by the Wildcats.
“These freshmen have never been in a do-or-die situation, they just never have and so we are pretty proud of them,” Wewel said.
This will be the fourth straight trip to the state tournament for the Lady Knights since Wewel took over in 2017, matching the four-year run between 2004 and 2008.
“This year is special because we have pretty much a brand new team that we’ve had to build and we are pretty proud of that,” Wewel said.
Lauren Baker joins illustrious company as just the seventh Bergan player to play in the state tournament all four years of her career, matching the six seniors from the Lady Knights 2008 squad.
Bergan received the No. 3 seed in the final state bracket and will face No. 6 seed Amherst Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Area in the quarterfinals. The Lady Knights’ game is the second game of the Class D-1 session and will begin after the conclusion of the game between No. 2 seed BDS and No. 7 Cedar Catholic, which is set to begin at 2 p.m.
Undefeated Pleasanton took the top spot in the bracket and will face No. 8 seed Johnson-Brock. Mead claimed the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 South Platte.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!