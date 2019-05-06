On the strength of a dominant pitching performance by Dillon Dix and a strong offensive start, Fremont Bergan downed Lincoln Southeast 6-3 in the A-6 district final Saturday afternoon at Schilke Field.
The Knights advance to the Class A state tournament, scheduled to begin Saturday in Lincoln.
Bergan accumulated nine hits on its way to the win. Contributions came throughout the lineup as Eli Herink, Brody Sintek, Dawson Glause, and Donnie Mueller all had RBI. Head coach Jeff Hayden said the Knights have worked to be consistent offensively.
“We really want to win every inning, if they score one run we want to score two and if they don’t score we want to score at least one,” he said. “If you keep on doing that you give yourself a really good chance to win baseball games and they have not only taken that idea as a philosophy but they have lived it.”
The Knights plated three runs in the first inning. Dix singled with one out and advanced to third third on multiple wild pitches. Fellow senior Austin Callahan walked. Herink and Sintek followed with run-scoring singles before Herink scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, Mueller walked and Brennan Callahan singled. Dawson Glause singled Mueller home to make it 4-0. Southeast got a run in the fifth, but the Knights score two in the bottom of the inning.
Herink reached on an error by shortstop Max Renn. Sintek hit his second run-scoring single of the day before coming home on a Mueller triple.
“We have really swung the bats well the past week plus and that has been a huge boost for us at this point in the season,” Hayden said. “I also think the fact that you saw our guys respond immediately after they got a run on the board really shows their character. When the other team puts runs on the board, they respond immediately with runs of their own and that is huge.”
While the Knights got timely hits, Dix did the job on the mound. He was lifted in the top of the seventh for Dawson Glause after allowing a lead-off single.
Dix only allowed two hits, two runs and struck out four. His only blemish was allowing seven walks.
“Pitching has really been the backbone of the team all year. We have had four really quality starters in Dillon, Brody, Dawson, and Mitchell (Glause),” Hayden said. “When you have guys like Dillon who are able to work themselves out of trouble and limit teams that is a huge boost to your team and it can really keep the momentum on your side when you have a guy who can bow his back as a pitcher when the pressure is on.”
The trouble Hayden alluded to was Dix loading the bases twice yet only limiting Lincoln Southeast to one run during those innings. Dix said the Knights’ three-run first and their solid defensive performance helped him relax.
“First, my team played great defense. We had no errors all game and that helps a ton as a pitcher in settling you down knowing you have a defense behind you that is going to make plays,” Dix said. “That along with the offense they provided me was perfect. It helps as a pitcher when you have all that support coming your way from your team.”
Southeast got a run in the fifth. Jackson Kraus doubled before Tristan Allen and Renn walked. Andrew Duncan hit into a double play to score Kraus.
In the seventh, Dix exited the mound after the Renn single. Dawson Glause walked pinch-hitter Grant Snelling before allowed a RBI single to Jackson Doty and a sacrifice fly to Logan Van Treeck. Glause retired the final batter on a fly ball.
Duncan took the loss. He allowed five hits, four runs and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He also struck out one. Kraus worked the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.
The win improves Bergan’s record to 14-4 while Southeast’s season ends at 10-13.
Bergan advanced to the championship game by defeating Lincoln North Star 11-1 in the opening round Saturday. Sintek threw a two-hitter in the five-inning game. He struck out six and walked three.
Austin Callahan tripled and singled and drove in three runs. Dix had two hits and one RBI while Dawson Glause scored three times and had one hit. Donnie Mueller, Brennan Callahan, Sintek, Mitchell Glause and Herink also had one hit each.