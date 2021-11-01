Bergan punches ticket to state for fifth straight year

SPRINGFIELD - Returning to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament is a difficult endeavor, even for a program that has made a habit of it in the last half decade.

Johnson-Brock pushed No. 3 Bergan to its limit for the first two sets Saturday in the Class D-1 District 4 championship game before the Knights rallied to take three-straight sets in a 3-1 win over the Eagles (24-26, 27-25, 25-11, 25-17) at Platteview High School.

“I’m not going to lie, it was very stressful tonight to get back again,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. “(Johnson-Brock) is much improved from the middle of the season and their outside hitter (Jadyn Hahn) is really a great player.”

Johnson-Brock solved the big game jitters first, rattling off a 5-0 to overtake Bergan 12-8, prompting a Knights timeout.

“I thought they were loose before the game when we went and did all the things that we do, but they came out and were really tentative,” Wewel said.

Following the pause in action, Bergan put together a run to open up a 21-17 lead. The Knights reached set point at 24-22, but couldn’t close the deal as Johnson-Brock ended the set on a 4-0 run, led by Hahn, to take the opener 26-24.

Bergan found themselves in identical situations in set two, jumping out to an early lead then holding it all the way out to set point at 24-23.

The Eagles made a run at overtaking the Knights late again, but a net violation by Johnson Brock handed Bergan the extra-points set win at 27-25.

The equalizing set victory deflated Johnson-Brock as Bergan dominated the third set, 25-11.

Bergan similarly never trailed in the fourth and final set, securing their fifth-straight trip to Lincoln with a kill from Paige Frickenstein.

The sophomore has come into her own in the postseason, posting four-straight double-digit kill games including a team-high 21 kills against Johnson-Brock, matching a career-high set the previous game against Mead.

“At the beginning of the year and through the middle of the year, her confidence wasn’t as good as I would have liked it to be,” Wewel said. “Paige is really coming along, but we still have a lot to work on, but she is really starting to reach high and put it down for us.”

Carlee Hapke and Kennedy Bacon both chipped in eight kills for the Knights.

Rebecca Baker dished out 39 assists and also landed seven kills.

Summer Bojanski was on the receiving end of most of Hahn’s attacks for Johnson-Brock, ending the night with a team-high 27 digs.

Bergan’s opening draw in the Class D-1 state tournament is No. 6 seed Cambridge, who is coming off a sweep of Central City.

First serve is set for 3 p.m.

Class D-1 Schedule - Nov. 4

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 8 BDS, 1 p.m. North Court

No. 2 Meed vs. No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock, 1 p.m. South Court

No. 3 Bergan vs. No. 6 Cambridge, 3 p.m. South Court

No. 4 Nebraska Christian vs. No. 5 Overton, 3 p.m. North Court

