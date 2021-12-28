Bergan pushes past Plattsmouth

A 26-point outburst in the opening quarter allowed the Bergan girls to pull away from Plattsmouth 55-23 Tuesday in the Knights Ashland-Greenwood tournament opener.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik scored nine of her team-leading 17 points in the frame, aided by six points from both Carlee Hapke, who finished with 11 points, and Adisyn Mendlik.

Bergan led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter, then held Plattsmouth to single digit scoring outputs in the final three quarters including a three-point second quarter in which all of the Blue Devils points came from free throws.

Bergan will face host Ashland-Greenwood in the championship game. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

