Bergan puts away David City for fifth straight win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Bergan remained perfect on the year with a 47-22 win over David City Friday night at Heedum Field.

Bergan jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Koa McIntyre, who connected with Alex Painter from 12-yards out and Gavin Logemann from 38-yards out.

The Scouts provided the first counterpunch of the year, halving the Knights lead on a 52-yard catch-and-run from Dylan Vodicka to Jordan Kracl.

Bergan provided an immediate answer on a brother-to-brother score with Koa hitting Kad McIntyre from five-yards out to return the Knight lead back to two scores.

David City refused to go away, getting back within six, 20-14, on a one-yard run by Vodicka and a two-point conversion.

A two-yard touchdown reception by Logemann set the halftime score at 27-14 and started a 27-0 run that spanned from the second quarter to fourth quarter.

Cal Janke had the lone score of the third quarter, bringing in a 53-yard reception from Koa McIntyre.

Chris Pinales and Jacob Cook found the end zone in the final stanza with runs of five- and four-yards, respectively.

David City added a late score on a 10-yard run to set the final score.