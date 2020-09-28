Bergan puts away David City for fifth straight win

Fremont Bergan remained perfect on the year with a 47-22 win over David City Friday night at Heedum Field.
Bergan jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Koa McIntyre, who connected with Alex Painter from 12-yards out and Gavin Logemann from 38-yards out.
The Scouts provided the first counterpunch of the year, halving the Knights lead on a 52-yard catch-and-run from Dylan Vodicka to Jordan Kracl.
Bergan provided an immediate answer on a brother-to-brother score with Koa hitting Kad McIntyre from five-yards out to return the Knight lead back to two scores.
David City refused to go away, getting back within six, 20-14, on a one-yard run by Vodicka and a two-point conversion.
A two-yard touchdown reception by Logemann set the halftime score at 27-14 and started a 27-0 run that spanned from the second quarter to fourth quarter.
Cal Janke had the lone score of the third quarter, bringing in a 53-yard reception from Koa McIntyre.
Chris Pinales and Jacob Cook found the end zone in the final stanza with runs of five- and four-yards, respectively.
David City added a late score on a 10-yard run to set the final score.
After torching teams with his legs in the first four games of the year, Koa McIntyre beat the David City defense with his arm throwing for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 17 of 27 passing.
Logemann was his top target with 108 yards on four receptions and two scores.
Pinales led the rushing attack with 106 yards on 10 carries.
Bergan, who moved up to No. 3 in Class C2 will face No. 4 David City Aquinas, who is coming off a 28-12 loss to No. 1 Oakland-Craig.
