Bergan puts away Logan View with trio of fourth quarter scores

Bergan rattled off four-unanswered touchdowns to put away Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Friday at Heedum Field.

“We knew they were going to be a physical team,” said Bergan coach Seth Mruz. “I was happy we answered the challenge and we kind of came into our own at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter.”

Cooper Wietzel showcased his arm in the win, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another. He threw for 188 yards on 16 of 20 passing with and interception and carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards.

“He is starting to see the field better and we’ve been repping a lot of things in practice to get his eyes in the right spots,” Mruz said. “There are a lot of moving parts in there in order to throw the ball efficiently and effectively and he is working at it and getting better and it and you’re seeing the results.

Josh Mace put the first points and only points of the first quarter on the board with a four-yard touchdown run.

The scoring took off in the second frame as Weitzel rushed for a two-yard score to double the Knights’ lead to 14-0.

Logan View responded by marching down the field and tallying its lone points of the evening on an eight-yard Justus Weidemann run with eight minutes, 46 seconds left in the half.

Dawson Pruss returned Bergan’s lead to 14 points with a 43-yard catch and run score to set the halftime mark at 21-7.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bergan put up 16 points in the final 12 minutes of action.

Kade McIntyre dropped Truman Young in the endzone for a safety, part of his 10 tackle night on the defensive end.

Bergan’s final two scores came on connections between Weitzel and Liam Schmidt for 19- and 35-yards out.

Schmidt ended the night with three catches for 64 yards.

Bergan, ranked No. 8 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star poll, will square off with rival and No. 9 ranked Oakland-Craig Friday in Oakland. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.