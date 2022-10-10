Bergan 'puts it all together' on opening day of Class C state tournament (copy)

COLUMBUS—The Bergan girls golf team picked a decent day to turn in one of their best team scores of the season.

Bergan shot +93, 381, as a team at the Elks Country Club in the opening round of the Class C tournament—the best team score a Knights team has produced at the final tournament of the year.

“The best part is is we didn’t do anything crazy, we have the ability to shoot great scores and we just all haven’t put it together yet and to do it on the first day of state is a great time to do it,” Murman said.

The Knights ended the day in a tie for fourth place with Adams Central and are two strokes back of third place Scotus Central Catholic. It’s a far cry from last year’s last place finish for Bergan at the state tournament.

“Coming from 14th place last year to tied for fourth, I told the team that we were going to do okay,” said senior Jocelyn Kumm. “They didn’t believe me, but here we are tied for fourth. I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Broken Bow currently leads the team standings at +60, 348, followed by Minden in second at +76, 364.

Leading the charge up the standings was Kumm, who turned in the best round of her career in her penultimate trip around the course as a high schooler.

“It was a great day to have a great day,” Kumm said.

The senior shot a +12, 84—42 on both sides—and sits in a tie for fifth place. She had one birdie on her card on the par-four seventh and seven pars.

“Everything but putting,” Kumm said on what was working in her game Monday. “I can definitely putt better tomorrow, but not too many bad shots.”

A year ago, in Kumm’s first trip to the state tournament, she turned in rounds of 107 and 98.

“I was a lot more calm this year and I think the rest of the team can say the same,” Kumm said. “I wasn’t as shaky and it showed.”’

Nearly every member of the Knights team turned in better rounds this year as compared to last fall.

Olivia Prauner had the second lowest round for Bergan, shooting a +18, 90, to start her tournament—a 23 stroke improvement from last year’s best state score—and enters day two tied for 17th place.

Avery Ridder shot a 103, highlighted by a birdie on the sixth hole, and Ellie Sendgraff carded a 104 to round out the team score.

Olivia Fedde shot a 106, but did not factor into the team score.

The second round of the Class C state tournament resumes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Giesselmann in contention after day one

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann battled to a +15, 87, Monday in the opening round of the Class A State tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

The sophomore recorded just one par in the first nine holes, making the turn at nine-over, 46.

She settled in to card her lone birdie on the 10th, shooting six-over on the back to come in on a 41.

Giesselmann tees off at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the final round of the tournament.

Monday was marked by high scores across the field with just four players breaking 80, led by an even par effort from the leader Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas.

Millard North leads the team race, combining to shoot +37, 325, with Lincoln Southwest hot on their heels at +38, 326.

Fremont senior Emma Benson qualified for the state tournament but will not play in the tournament.