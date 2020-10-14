Bergan rallies for reverse sweep of Oakland-Craig

Rebecca Baker dished out 29 assists on 122 sets while also chipping in 13 digs and four blocks.

The Bergan defense dug out 89 attacks by Oakland-Craig. Wewel highlighted Addie Gilfry’s 11 digs as the sophomore was tasked with handling a lot of Helzer’s attacks.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik went for eight kills and three blocks.

Tuesday night was also Alumni night and gave the Lady Knight faithful a chance to see Wewel’s squad for the first time since her 700th career win, earned over the weekend at the Cennential Conference tournament.

“The 700 wins, I am very humbled by it, but I also want to acknowledge all the girls who stepped up on this court, who came to play for our coaching staff through the years,” Wewel said. “That’s what it’s all about and I couldn’t have made it without them.

“For me, it’s more about appreciation of everyone that has come before today and helped me to achieve that goal. We’ve had some really good players come through this system.”

Wewel also credits her coaching staff for the momentous achievement.