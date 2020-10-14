Bergan rallies for reverse sweep of Oakland-Craig

Fremont Bergan won the battle of ranked Lady Knights, storming back from a 0-2 deficit to knockoff Oakland-Craig Tuesday night 3-2 (21-25, 12-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-7).
“We came out a little worried about their block and (Oakland-Craig’s Bailey Helzer), but I think we really adjusted as the game went on and started to read where they were going to hit to and then we started to have a little more strategy on where to put the ball,” Bergan coach Sue Wewel said.
The visiting Lady Knights, ranked eighth in the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-1 poll, jumped out to a commanding lead in the opening set only for Bergan, the No. 4 team in the Class D poll, to battle all the way back to a 15-15 tie.
Oakland-Craig answered with a 4-0 run and held off a second Bergan rally to take the set 25-21.
Bergan didn’t have an answer for their visiting foe in the second set as Oakland-Craig cruised to a 13-point win.
“Our meassage is always play to the end and play to the last point and never give up,” Wewel said. “We made those adjustments, they settled down on serve-receive, our block got better, a lot better. That’s good for us because we’ve struggled with our block all season.”
The green-and-yellow Lady Knights found a spark in the third set, battling out to a 12-8 midway through the set.
The orange-and-black clad foes responded with a 5-1 run to tie the match up at 13-13.
Both teams traded points until a 4-0 run by Oakland-Craig allowed the visitors to flip a two-point deficit into a two-point edge, 21-19.
Bergan answered with a 4-0 run of its own to regain its two point cushion, 23-21.
The home Lady Knights held on to take the third set 26-24, scoring the final two points after the visitors tied the match at 24-all.
“Any time you can play with a really strong team with four really good hitters, that’s a win for us,” Wewel said. “We just wanted to make sure that we covered our spots on defense and that got better as the night went on.”
The third set win bolstered Bergan going into the fourth set as the Lady Knights pulled out to an 11-8 lead. Bergan extended its lead out to 21-16 before putting away Oakland-Craig 25-21.
Carlee Hapke’s service game played a big role in Bergan’s fifth set dominance as she put down two of her three aces on the night as the home squad pulled away with a 10-2 lead. Hapke also added 21 digs defensively.
A hitting error by Oakland-Craig completed Bergan’s come-from-behind effort and pushed the Lady Knights to 19-10 on the year.
Lauren Baker led Bergan with a near triple-double, logging 17 kills, nine blocks and 11 digs.
Rebecca Baker dished out 29 assists on 122 sets while also chipping in 13 digs and four blocks.
The Bergan defense dug out 89 attacks by Oakland-Craig. Wewel highlighted Addie Gilfry’s 11 digs as the sophomore was tasked with handling a lot of Helzer’s attacks.
Kaitlyn Mlnarik went for eight kills and three blocks.
Tuesday night was also Alumni night and gave the Lady Knight faithful a chance to see Wewel’s squad for the first time since her 700th career win, earned over the weekend at the Cennential Conference tournament.
“The 700 wins, I am very humbled by it, but I also want to acknowledge all the girls who stepped up on this court, who came to play for our coaching staff through the years,” Wewel said. “That’s what it’s all about and I couldn’t have made it without them.
“For me, it’s more about appreciation of everyone that has come before today and helped me to achieve that goal. We’ve had some really good players come through this system.”
Wewel also credits her coaching staff for the momentous achievement.
“With Kim Dieckmann by my side, who does so much for me, allows me to coach and Halie Williams, my daughter, she comes in with some really good strategies even though she can’t be here all the time, she does the scouting and the scouting reports,” Wewel said. “It’s a total team effort by the coaching staff.
Multiple tables of memories created fans who attended the game Tuesday spanning the more than 30 years of Wewel’s coaching.
Wewel returned to helm Bergan starting in the 2017 and since then has gone 107-35.
“It’s because of Kim and the people around me that encouraged me to get back in,” Wewel said on why she returned to the sidelines. “And then the players at the time encouraged me to get back in. Those things all factored in and I was feeling good.
In the last four years, Bergan has gone to two Class D-1 state title games with one state title.
“It’s been a nice run and sweeter than anything,” Wewel said. “These last for years have been great.”
Bergan travels to Omaha Concordia Thursday.
