Bergan ready to contend in C-2

Very few teams can boast the resume Bergan volleyball has accumulated over the last four years. Four state championship game appearances, one state title.

All of those title game appearances came at the Class D-1 level.

Now, the Lady Knights are making the jump to C-2, but the goal remains the same—content for conference and state titles.

“I talk to them about dreaming bigger,” said Bergan coach Sue Wewel.

Bergan brings back a group that has the talent and the skill level to make the leap up a classification and retain its status as contender.

The Knights return all but one starter from last year’s state runner-up squad that went 27-11.

Back are top level hitters junior Paige Frickenstein and senior Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who racked up 336 and 273 kills respectively.

“Kaitlyn, in summer play, just lit it up,” Wewel said.

Setter Becca Baker helms the offense for her fourth-straight season after dishing out 914 assists as a junior.

Bergan also gets back libero Summer Bojanski, swiss army knife Carlee Hapke and defensive specialist Addie Gilfry.

The only replacement Bergan has to make is filling Kennedy Bacon’s 180 kills from a year ago. The Knights have ample options to close the void with juniors Linden Nosal and Sydney Meyer along with sophomore Claire Mlnarik seeing playing time last fall.

“The nice thing is if our top options aren’t hitting well, we have other someone else to go to on court, there isn’t just two options,” Wewel said. “I really believe in every one of them.”

With all that experience back, Bergan has changed their focus from the basics to deeper skill points.

“We’re really trying to specialize where we are hitting the ball,” Wewel said.

While there won’t be much change in scheduling for Bergan—the Knights played a Class C-heavy schedule already—Wewel noted the change in how much those games mean to the wildcard points will be an interesting change.

Last year, Bergan used its wildcard points to get into the district finals after being knocked out of the sub-district tournament. This season, those Class C games won’t have the bonus points that they did a year ago.

“It’ll be really interesting moving up to C-2 and seeing where we fall in the whole scheme of things in the power points,” Wewel said.

Bergan opened the season by handily sweeping Omaha Roncalli 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 Thursday in front of a home crowd.

“Our kids were really ready to go, but it was tough getting going as the game progressed because there wasn’t a lot of blocking and from serve receive we were able to handle a lot of their balls,” Wewel said.

Frickenstein and Kaitlyn Mlnarik powered the offense with six kills while seven different Knights recorded a kill.

Bergan was dominant at the service line recording 16 aces across the three sets led by five from Frickenstein and four from Gilfry.