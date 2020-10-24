Bergan receives No. 1 seed, gets rematch with Lincoln Lutheran

Fremont Bergan received the No. 1 seed in the Class C2 playoffs the NSAA announced Saturday morning.
With the top seed, the Knights get a rematch with Lincoln Lutheran, the No. 16 seed.
"It'll be a big, big challenge for us," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.
Bergan won the first meeting 46-20 in week two with quarterback Koa McIntyre going off for 348 yards of total offense, rushing for 179 yards and throwing for 169, while accounting for four touchdowns.
"They are way bigger than us up front and that was a challenge in that first game," Mruz said.
Lincoln Lutheran comes in with a 3-6 record - the Warriors faced six playoff teams during the regular season, going 0-6 against them.
"They are playing pretty good football," Mruz said. "They probably had one of the toughest schedules."
Bergan faced five playoff teams in the regular season, leaving the possibility of more rematches down the line if the Knights were to advance.
"The positive is you are familiar with them, so it's not a full on new scout," Mruz said on the rematch with Lincoln Lutheran. "The negative is they are familiar with you, so you're going to have to change some things, throw in some new wrinkles, but we've played six games after that, so you've done some new things anyways."
This is the first time Bergan has received the top seed in the playoffs since the Knights state championship game run in 2010.
The winner of Bergan/Lincoln Lutheran would face the winner of No. 9 North Platte St. Patrick/ No. 8 Sutton.
Other possible rematches on Bergan's side of the bracket are No. 12 Grand Island Central Catholic, who gets No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia in the opening round and No. 4 Yutan, who starts with No. 13 Centura.
Kickoff will be Friday, Oct. 30, at Heedum Field.
2020 Class C2 Opening round games
No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (9-0) vs. No. 16 Lincoln Lutheran (3-6)
No. 9 North Platte St. Patrick's (7-1) at. No 8 Sutton (6-1)
No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1) vs. No. 12 Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4)
No. 13 Centura (4-4), 39.2500 at No. 4 Yutan (7-1)
No. 3 Oakland-Craig (7-1) vs. No. 14 Crofton (5-4)
No. 11 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 6 Bridgeport (6-1)
No. 7 Norfolk Catholic (6-2) vs. No. 10 Aquinas Catholic (7-2)
No. 15 Bishop Neumann (4-4) at No. 2 Ord (7-0)
