Bergan receives No. 1 seed, gets rematch with Lincoln Lutheran

Fremont Bergan received the No. 1 seed in the Class C2 playoffs the NSAA announced Saturday morning.

With the top seed, the Knights get a rematch with Lincoln Lutheran, the No. 16 seed.

"It'll be a big, big challenge for us," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said.

Bergan won the first meeting 46-20 in week two with quarterback Koa McIntyre going off for 348 yards of total offense, rushing for 179 yards and throwing for 169, while accounting for four touchdowns.

"They are way bigger than us up front and that was a challenge in that first game," Mruz said.

Lincoln Lutheran comes in with a 3-6 record - the Warriors faced six playoff teams during the regular season, going 0-6 against them.

"They are playing pretty good football," Mruz said. "They probably had one of the toughest schedules."

Bergan faced five playoff teams in the regular season, leaving the possibility of more rematches down the line if the Knights were to advance.