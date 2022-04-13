Bergan record falls at Wayne Invite

The last time Bergan boys successfully turned in a 4x100m team was the district meet in 2021.

Injuries, ailments and disqualifications kept the Knights from setting a mark in the event until Tuesday at the Wayne Invite

The wait was worth it.

The quartet of Alex Painter, Kade McIntyre, Trevor Brainard and Koa McIntyre shattered the school record in the race, logging their lap around the track in 43.30, .7 faster than the school record and .6 seconds faster than the meet mark.

The foursome helped Bergan record 61 team points, finishing fifth in the team standings.

Koa McIntyre turned a 10.60 in the 100m, setting a new meet record and recording the fastest time in Class C thus far this year.

Kade McIntyre was hot on his heels in the race, taking second in 11.10 while Will Bendig secured a sixth place finish in 11.8.

Painter added to the team tally with a fourth place finish in the triple jump, landing at 37’ 3 ¼” and a seventh place finish in the long jump with a leap of 17’6”.

Braindard had a jump of 17’4” in the long jump, taking ninth.

Carter Demuth notched a runner-up finish in the 1600m, crossing the finish line in 5:11.61. Sam Sleister added an eighth place finish in the event in 5:26.88 while Nathan Fuchs crossed in 5:32.59.

Carson Ortmeier took home a first place finish and a runner-up finish in the field, winning the shot put with a throw of 49’8” and second in the discus at 120’11”.

Shaye Hoyle contributed a seventh place finish in the discus and an eight place finish in the shot put. Jake Hedges added an eight place finish in the discus and Ashton Kempf took fifth in the shot as well.

The Bergan girls captured 10 top five placements to finish third in the team standings.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik won the 1600m with a time of 55:39.05 while Sophie O’Neil took home fourth in 6:29.62.

Avery Gossett nabbed a pair of medals, finishing third in the 100m hurdles in 18.20 and fourth in both the long jump with a leap of 14’7” and triple jump with a distance of 31’ ¾”.

Layci Kucera secured a third place finish in the shot put with a throw of 31’11” and fifth in the discus at 82’9”.

Kylie Sullivan took home fifth in the shot put with a throw of 29’2” and a fourth place finish in the high jump, clearing 4’4”.

Olivia Fedde finished third in the pole vault, ending her day at 7’6”.

