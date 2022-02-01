Bergan recovers from early stumble to down Concordia

OMAHA—Bergan untangled it’s own knots to pull away from Omaha Concordia in a 56-31 win Tuesday.

“We looked really good at times and we didn’t look so good at other times,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “I thought our press would have done a little bit more damage, but they handled it really well and they knocked some open looks.

Rebecca Baker, in her second game back from an injury that sidelined her since the start of the new year, fueled an early 7-0 lead for the Knights.

“Having her back has been huge for us and moving forward we just have to gel,” Pribnow said. “We played without her for about a month and now we have to get used to playing together again.

The early lead slipped away as Concordia took advantage of Bergan briefly cooling on offense.

“We shot it so well early on, it felt like we thought, oh we are going to bury them and be up by 40 and before you know it you’re shooting the other team back into it by taking some quick shots,” Pribnow said. “As the first quarter went on, it felt like we were speeding ourselves up.

By the end of the opening frame, Bergan’s lead was down to three, 15-12.

Another run, this time 9-0 to start the second quarter, sent Bergan’s lead to double-figures, 24-12.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik accounted for seven of the nine points, finishing the game with a team-high 13.

The Knights took a 29-17 lead into the intermission.

The Bergan held Concordia to just five points in the second frame, then followed it up by limiting the Mustangs to four points in the third quarter.

“At times we tried to do too much, gambling for steals instead of playing straight-up, but when we buckled down in the second half and got out of our press and focused on just playing solid man-to-man defense, we played a lot better,” Pribnow

Paige Frickenstein handled the scoring duties for Bergan in the third frame, tallying seven of her nine for the game in the quarter including a buzzer-beating three to end the frame with the Knights comfortable 43-21 lead after Frickenstein’s triple.

Carlee Hapke joined Mlnarik in double-figures, scoring 12 points.

Bergan has two regular season contests left on the schedule with the Knights next contest coming at home against Oakland-Craig on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

