Bergan releases winter COVID guidelines

Archbishop Bergan released its winter COVID guidelines Tuesday for both middle school and high school events.

Bergan will be limiting attendance to household members of players and coaches only up to 25% capacity.

Masks will be required to enter the building with disposable masks available for purchase at the gate for $1. Masks are required at all times for all persons inside the building. The only exception is for the 10 players in the game for whom masks are optional.

Bergan will continue to check temperatures for any person entering the building.

Spectators/fans will not be allowed to stand or congregate in the gym lobby or in the main entrance to the gym.

Other guidelines include:

The first two rows of the east bleachers on both sides of the scorer’s table will serve as team benches to allow for social distancing. The home bench is to the north of the scorer’s table and the visitor’s bench is to the south of the scorer’s table. The benches are marked with green Bergan B’s to designate spots only for bench personnel to sit.

In the remaining area of the east bleachers, spectators/fans are expected to social distance from others outside their immediate family unit.

The bleachers on the stage on the west side of the gym are reserved strictly for players not involved in the current game being played.

The concession stand in the gym lobby will be open and available to patrons.

There will be no pep band at home games for the time being.

Cheerleaders are allowed but must social distance and wear masks at all times, including while cheering during games with no more than six cheerleaders for each school being allowed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0