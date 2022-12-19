Bergan remains perfect with two close wins

LINCOLN—The Bergan girls kept their record unblemished Saturday, grinding out a 45-41 win over previously unbeaten Lincoln Christian squad.

“I thought defensively, we stuck to the game plan,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “We didn’t want to get into a track meet with them and thought if we could hold them to 40, we’d be right in there to win the thing.”

Lincoln Christian got off to the start it wanted, building a 12-6 lead after knocking down a pair of three’s.

Bergan closed the gap down to two on a last-second three-pointer by Carlee Hapke to end the opening quarter with the Crusaders leading 17-15. She tracked down the long rebound after the Knights’ first three-point attempt and sank the basket as time expired.

The senior finished with a team-leading 16 points, knocking down three 3-pointers.

Bergan hit back-to-back three’s to start the second quarter with Rebecca Baker splashing the first and Hapke following it up to put the Knights in front for good.

The Knights used the initial push out of the quarter back to take a 26-22 lead into the locker room after Summer Bojanksi sank a pair of free throws with .2 seconds left in the half.

Bergan led by as many as nine in the third quarter before Lincoln Christian whittle the lead down to six, 36-30, going into the fourth quarter.

The Knights made just one basket in the final quarter while keeping Lincoln Christian at arms length. The majority of the Knights scoring came at the free throw line where they were 7 of 16, finishing the game 11 of 24 from the charity stripe.

“We have good shooters, so we’re not going to put a lot of stock into it,” Pribnow said. “We could have distanced ourselves a lot more rather than having a nail-biter at the end.”

In addition to Hapke’s 16 points, Kaitlyn Mlnarik added nine points and Paige Frickenstein chipped in seven points.

Nail-biter summarizes the Knights weekend after needing a buzzer-beater to beat Lourdes Central Catholic 43-41 on Friday night.

Tied at 41-41 with the ball, Bergan got the ball to Mlnarik on its final possession. The senior converted a lay-up for the game-winning bucket and her eighth point of the night.

Baker led the Knights scoring with 15 points.

Bergan, ranked No. 1 in the latest Omaha World-Herald ratings released Monday, returns to the court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, for the opening round of the Ashland-Greenwood tournament.